WYSO brings back world music favorite and moves Fresh Air

WYSO is making changes to its news and music programming — and bringing back an old favorite.
Starting Sept. 21, World Café returns to the public radio station and will be part of a five-hour block of music on weekdays.
World Café, hosted by Raina Douris, will air from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and follow Excursions, a local program hosted by WYSO Music Director Niki Dakota from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This is a big investment in music on WYSO,” Luke Dennis, the general manager, said in a release. “These changes create a five-hour stretch, five days a week, of the best music you’ll hear anywhere. I know this will please our current music fans and help us attract new ones.”
Fresh Air, hosted by Terry Gross, will move from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays with a midnight repeat. The program is also available as a podcast and on npr.org.
“I hope that moving Fresh Air to 7 p.m. will allow more people to enjoy it, once they’re home from work and able to engage with those beautiful and provocative long-form interviews,” Dennis said.
WYSO’s Saturday evening schedule will also receive a refresh with local program Down Home Bluegrass moving to 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. and the addition of Mountain Stage from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting, Mountain Stage features performances, recorded in front of a live audience, by musicians in the folk, blues, country and indie rock genres.
The programming changes are taking place because On Point is becoming a one-hour program and Live From Here is being canceled.
WYSO can be heard on the air at 91.3 FM and streamed online at wyso.org as well as through the WYSO app.
WYSO’s full broadcast schedule can be found at www.wyso.org/schedule.