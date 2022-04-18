dayton-daily-news logo
WYSO wins six awards from Ohio Associated Press

Luke Dennis, WYSO general manager and president. CONTRIBUTED

Luke Dennis, WYSO general manager and president. CONTRIBUTED

Yellow Springs-based WYSO Public Radio recently won six awards from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors contest.

Wins included:

Best Continuing Coverage (Radio) - “Solar Energy in Ohio” by Chris Welter

Best Documentary or Series - “Trafficked” by Leila Goldstein

Best Enterprise Reporting - “The Ohio AG says stings rescue trafficking victims. Often that mean they’re arrested.” by Leila Goldstein

Best Feature Reporting - “Gigantic Trolls Found at the Aullwood Audubon Center” by Jason Reynolds

Second Place, Best Investigative Reporting - “ShotSpotter Generates Thousands of Alerts in Dayton, but Officers Find Few Crimes” by Mawa Iqbal

Second Place, Best Use of Sound - Second Place “Not Even Christmas Trees Could Escape the Everything Shortage” by Leila Goldstein

In particular, Goldstein’s “Trafficked” series, which explores trafficking myths and originally aired on WYSO in early 2021, has since been produced into a limited-run podcast by the same title. “Trafficked” is available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One, and the WYSO app.

For more information, visit wyso.org or tune into 91.3FM.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

