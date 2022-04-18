WYSO wins six awards from Ohio Associated Press

Best Feature Reporting - “Gigantic Trolls Found at the Aullwood Audubon Center” by Jason Reynolds

Second Place, Best Investigative Reporting - “ShotSpotter Generates Thousands of Alerts in Dayton, but Officers Find Few Crimes” by Mawa Iqbal

Second Place, Best Use of Sound - Second Place “Not Even Christmas Trees Could Escape the Everything Shortage” by Leila Goldstein

In particular, Goldstein’s “Trafficked” series, which explores trafficking myths and originally aired on WYSO in early 2021, has since been produced into a limited-run podcast by the same title. “Trafficked” is available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One, and the WYSO app.

