Yellow Springs boutique moves into bigger digs and continues to grow

A free-spirited, trendsetting boutique in Yellow Springs has moved into a bigger space behind its original location.
Wildflower Boutique was located at 232 Xenia Avenue for six years until moving to its new space, a former yoga studio, at 224 Xenia Ave. last June.
“When COVID hit, we found ourselves in a predicament, with having such a small store, that only one or two customers would be in the shop at a time,” said Danyel Mershon, owner of Wildflower Boutique. “Our sales were already dropping and with the six feet distance mandate our sales were dropping even lower and always had customers outside waiting to get in.”
Tired of waiting outside, customers would eventually just walk away, according to Mershon.
“Skip forward to the space I’m currently in, I have always loved the location and the yoga studio previously in the location was downsizing,” she said. “The opportunity to get my inventory room, office and larger sales floor was on the table.”
The new space is 2,000 sq. ft. and offers three floors of inventory — much bigger than Wildflower’s original shop with only one floor.
In the beginning, Mershon was wearing multiple hats and operating every aspect of the business solo. Her new space on Xenia Ave. is just Wildflower’s latest proof of its steady growth.
“Now (six-and-a-half) years later, I have a full-time manager, who started with me as a part-time college student, that runs my shop,” Mershon said. “She is the face of my business at this point. She knows every customer, offers excellent customer service, goes on all the buying trips with me and runs the show as if it were her own. I honestly couldn’t have made this move or done any of this without her.”
