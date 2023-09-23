Yellow Springs sunflower bloom delayed by weather

Those looking forward to seeing the Yellow Springs sunflower field along U.S. 68 in full bloom will unfortunately have to look a little further forward, the city said on social media.

On its Facebook page, the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce said that due to the weather over the last several weeks the sunflowers hadn’t bloomed yet, and they “don’t want to set the wrong expectation that the sunflowers are in full bloom.”

The city announced last month that the sunflowers were expected to be in full bloom on Sept. 22.

For now, Yellow Springs said that it will still have the field open for anyone who wants to stop by, and it will give updates when the flowers are in full bloom.

Once it is, the 10-acre field at 4627 U.S. 68 typically is in bloom for about two weeks, weather depending.

For more information on the sunflower field, you can visit www.yellowspringsohio.org or the chamber’s Facebook page.