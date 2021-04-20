Your guide to some of the best Earth Day events in the Dayton area

April 22 Earth Day Tours at Agraria Farm

“Agraria invites the public to tour the property from noon to 6 p.m. Tours will start every half an hour. No more than five people on a tour. Tours will take 30 to 60 minutes.”

Address: 131 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Yellow Springs

April 23 & 24 ― 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hometown Habitat Film Screening followed by Q&A with Film Director Catherine Zimmerman

“A film focused on educating about how and why native plants are critical to the survival and vitality of local ecosystems. Limited Seating: We can host 25 people each night. Register at eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-film-screening-hometown-habitat.”

Address: Agraria Barn, 131 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Yellow Springs

April 24 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Native Plant Swap and Sale

“Glen Helen Nature Preserve’s Main parking lot at 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs. Bring native plants you’d like to thin out and share from your own garden, and swap them for other native plants you’d like to add. But don’t stay away for lack of native plants to swap – you can also purchase plants that day. If you want to clear out some plants to share them with us prior to April 24, that’s great! Call 937-767-9490 or e-mail krista@tecumsehlandtrust.org with subject ‘plant swap.’”

April 25 at 2 p.m. YS Wildlife Habitat Community Celebration

“Presentations from the Wildlife Habitat Team, Ohio Native Plant Month, the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge, milkweed plants give away, booths with habitat building information, live music with Novena, kids activities, including mask painting and more!

Socially distanced, masked required, at the Miami Township New Fire Dept. Parking Lot, Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs. Rain date is May 2. Check YS Wildlife Habitat Community Facebook page April 25 if weather looks iffy.”

🌎”Trashenger Hunt” in South Park

Join neighbors in the Historic South Park neighborhood in Dayton in their annual “Trashenger Hunt” on Saturday, April 24. The neighborhood will be gathering at Blommel Park, located on Oak St., to kick-off the two-hour cleanup event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trash bags will be provided, but it’s also helpful if attendees are able to bring their own. A limited number of event T-shirts and pizza will also be provided.

🌎Celebrate Earth at the Dayton Mall

Dayton Mall will celebrate Earth Day by partnering with Dean’s Landscaping to plant a lilac tree near the mall’s JCPenney entrance on Thursday, April 22. Additionally, throughout the month of April, the Dayton Mall will do its part to support the use of less plastic by giving away stainless steel water bottles to random shoppers.

Also, on Friday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the mall will host a blood drive with the Community Blood Center near the H&M entrance. Donors can register to donate blood by visiting the Community Blood Center’s website. The Dayton Mall is located at 2700 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton.

🌎Nature Discovery Day at Lost Creek Reserve

On Thursday, April 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., families can see how many things they can find on the scavenger hunt led by area Girl Scout staff and volunteers. Happening at Lost Creek Reserve, located on State Route 41 in Troy, the event website said the activity is free for girls of all ages and their caregivers.

For questions about the event, contact Mikki Kennedy at 419.225.3049 or mikkikennedy@gswo.org.