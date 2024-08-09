Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Professional Services category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Professional Services category:
Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian
• First Place: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center
• Finalist: Suburban Veterinary Clinic
• Finalist: Scratching Post Cat Hospital & Retreat
• Finalist: Far Hills Animal Clinic
Best Attorney
• First Place: Dyer Garofalo Mann & Schultz
• Finalist: Bock Legal Services, Jennifer Bock Esquire
• Finalist: Ferguson Law Office
Best Auctioneer
• First Place: Doug Sorrell
• Finalist: Bob Hogstrom Auctioneer & Realtor
v Finalist: John Muncy & Associates
Best Bank
• First Place: Fifth Third Bank & ATM
• Finalist: Chase Bank
• Finalist: Farmers & Merchants Bank
Best Credit Union
• First Place: Wright Patt Credit Union
• Finalist: Day Air Credit Union
• Finalist: River Valley Credit Union
Best Dog Park
• First Place: Flyers Paw Zone
• Finalist: Oak Grove Park
• Finalist: Triangle Park
Best Dog Trainer
• First Place: Flyers Paw Zone
• Finalist: Freys Place
• Finalist: Zoom Room Dog Training
Best Funeral Home
• First Place: Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home and Crematories
• Finalist: Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions Beavercreek Chapel
• Finalist: Kindred Funeral Home
• Finalist: Westbrock Funeral Home
Best Insurance Agency/Team
• First Place: Buckner Insurance
• Finalist: Daymont-Souders Insurance Agency
• Finalist: Skinner Insurance Agency
Best Insurance Agent
• First Place: Ashley Alford, Buckner Insurance
• Finalist: Tommy Skinner
• Finalist: Jonathan Zimmerman, Buckner insurance
Best Investment Advisor
• First Place: Christopher A. Wysong, Ameriprise Financial Services
• Finalist: Vicki L. Long, Edward Jones
• Finalist: David Bledsoe
Best Lending Institution
• First Place: Day Air Credit Union
• Finalist: Wright Patt Credit Union
• Finalist: CODE Credit Union
Best Pet Adoption Center
• First Place: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center
• Finalist: Paw Patrol Dayton
• Finalist: Humane Society Of Greater Dayton Adoption Center
Best Pet Bakery
• First Place: Gem City Pup
• Finalist: Val’s Bakery
• Finalist: Boosalis Baking and Café
Best Pet Boarding Services
• First Place: Flyers Paw Zone
• Finalist: Diamond Kennels
• Finalist: PetSuites Dayton
Best Pet Grooming Services
• First Place: Flyers Paw Zone
• Finalist: Doggie Styles Day Spa
• Finalist: Pawlished Paws Grooming Salon
Best Pet Store
• First Place: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center
• Finalist: Wild Whiskers
• Finalist: Humane Society Of Greater Dayton Adoption Center
Best Pet Therapy Center
• First Place: GoatCountry
• Finalist: Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness and Acupuncture
• Finalist: Therapeutic Riding Institute
Best Photographer
• First Place: Pawz to Pose
• Finalist: Dorothy Beam Photography
• Finalist: Cinnamon and Birch
Best Real Estate Agency
• First Place: Glasshouse Realty Group
• Finalist: Irongate Inc. Realtors
• Finalist: Mark Ryan Group
Best Real Estate Agent
• First Place: Kerry Santiago Coldwell Banker Heritage
• Finalist: Terri Johnson Glasshouse Realty Group
• Finalist: Carmen Osenbaugh Irongate
Best Towing Company
• First Place: A Towing Service
• Finalist: Sandy’s Towing
• Finalist: Hollis Towing
Best Wedding Photographer
• First Place: Cinnamon and Birch
• Finalist: Beauty By Bri Photography
• Finalist: Kevin Lush Photography LLC
Best Wedding Venue
• First Place: Canopy Creek Farm
• Finalist: Magnolia Estate
• Finalist: The Golf Club at Yankee Trace