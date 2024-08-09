Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Retail category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.
The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.
Best of Dayton 2024 winners
Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:
Best Antique Store
• First Place: My Mother’s Memories
• Finalist: Antiques Village
• Finalist: Rustic & Rooted
Best Appliance Store
• First Place: Logan Master Appliance
• Finalist: Lowes Home Improvement
• Finalist: Menards
Best Bookstore
• First Place: Rabbit Hole Books
• Finalist: Star City Booksellers
• Finalist: Barnes & Noble
Best Boutique
• First Place: Little Exchange Fine Gifts
• Finalist: ZIG ZAG Gallery
• Finalist: Rabbit Hole Books
Best Consignment Shop
• First Place: My Mothers Memories
• Finalist: Loralei’s Boutique
• Finalist: Clash Gallery & Boutique
Best Florist
• First Place: Oberer’s Flowers
• Finalist: The Flowerman
• Finalist: Furst The Florist & Greenhouses
Best Furniture Store
• First Place: Mattress Max
• Finalist: Furniture Fair
• Finalist: Big Sandy Superstore
Best Hardware Store/Home Center
• First Place: Rocky’s Ace Hardware
• Finalist: Greive Hardware
• Finalist: Barneys True Value
Best Jeweler
• First Place: James Free Jewelers
• Finalist: Ohio Silver Co.
• Finalist: Harris Jeweler
Best Liquor Store
• First Place: Arrow Wine & Spirits
• Finalist: Centerville Liquor And Wine
• Finalist: Belmont Party Supply
Best Place to Buy a Bicycle
• First Place: Whitman’s Bike Shop
• Finalist: K&G Bike Center
• Finalist: Mikes Bike Park
Best Place to Buy a Mattress
• First Place: Mattress Max
• Finalist: The Original Mattress Factory
• Finalist: Sleep Number
Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift
• First Place: Little Exchange Fine Gifts
• Finalist: Rabbit Hole Books
• Finalist: ZIG ZAG Gallery
Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes
• First Place: Little Exchange Fine Gifts
• Finalist: Once Upon A Child
• Finalist: Shop Hannah’s at Hannah’s Treasure Chest
Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies
• First Place: Cabelas
• Finalist: Olde English Outfitters
• Finalist: Landgea
Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes
• First Place: Kohls
• Finalist: Clothes That Work
• Finalist: Jos A. Bank
Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes
• First Place: Little Exchange Fine Gifts
• Finalist: After5
• Finalist: ZIG ZAG Gallery