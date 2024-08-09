Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Retail category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Retail category:

Best Antique Store

• First Place: My Mother’s Memories

• Finalist: Antiques Village

• Finalist: Rustic & Rooted

Best Appliance Store

• First Place: Logan Master Appliance

• Finalist: Lowes Home Improvement

• Finalist: Menards

Best Bookstore

• First Place: Rabbit Hole Books

• Finalist: Star City Booksellers

• Finalist: Barnes & Noble

Best Boutique

• First Place: Little Exchange Fine Gifts

• Finalist: ZIG ZAG Gallery

• Finalist: Rabbit Hole Books

Best Consignment Shop

• First Place: My Mothers Memories

• Finalist: Loralei’s Boutique

• Finalist: Clash Gallery & Boutique

Best Florist

• First Place: Oberer’s Flowers

• Finalist: The Flowerman

• Finalist: Furst The Florist & Greenhouses

Best Furniture Store

• First Place: Mattress Max

• Finalist: Furniture Fair

• Finalist: Big Sandy Superstore

Best Hardware Store/Home Center

• First Place: Rocky’s Ace Hardware

• Finalist: Greive Hardware

• Finalist: Barneys True Value

Best Jeweler

• First Place: James Free Jewelers

• Finalist: Ohio Silver Co.

• Finalist: Harris Jeweler

Best Liquor Store

• First Place: Arrow Wine & Spirits

• Finalist: Centerville Liquor And Wine

• Finalist: Belmont Party Supply

Best Place to Buy a Bicycle

• First Place: Whitman’s Bike Shop

• Finalist: K&G Bike Center

• Finalist: Mikes Bike Park

Best Place to Buy a Mattress

• First Place: Mattress Max

• Finalist: The Original Mattress Factory

• Finalist: Sleep Number

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift

• First Place: Little Exchange Fine Gifts

• Finalist: Rabbit Hole Books

• Finalist: ZIG ZAG Gallery

Best Place to Buy Children’s Clothes

• First Place: Little Exchange Fine Gifts

• Finalist: Once Upon A Child

• Finalist: Shop Hannah’s at Hannah’s Treasure Chest

Best Place to Buy Hunting Supplies

• First Place: Cabelas

• Finalist: Olde English Outfitters

• Finalist: Landgea

Best Place to Buy Men’s Clothes

• First Place: Kohls

• Finalist: Clothes That Work

• Finalist: Jos A. Bank

Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes

• First Place: Little Exchange Fine Gifts

• Finalist: After5

• Finalist: ZIG ZAG Gallery

