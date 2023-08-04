Best of Dayton: These 8 food categories are getting attention. Here are the finalists

People love to talk and argue about the best places for dining and certain kinds of food in the Dayton area. We like seeing that passion in our annual Best of Dayton contest.

Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest.

Here are the finalists in these high-interest food categories:

Best Ice Cream

• Graeter’s Ice Cream

• JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard

• Jubie’s Creamery

• Rip Rap Shake Shack

• Ritter’s Frozen Custard

• Whit’s Frozen Custard of Centerville

Best BBQ

• Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering

• City Barbeque

• Company 7 BBQ

• Fatback’s Barbecue

• Hickory River Smokehouse

• K D’s Kettering Bar-B-Q

Best Brunch

• Another Broken Egg Cafe

• Butter Cafe

• Corner Kitchen

• Lily’s Dayton

• The Blue Berry Café

• The Brunch Club

Best Fine Dining

• Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

• Oakwood Club

• Pine Club

• Salar Restaurant and Lounge

• Sueño

• The Paragon Supper Club

Best Italian Food

• Franco’s

• Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen

• Mamma DiSalvo’s

• Spaghetti Warehouse

• Tony’s Italian Kitchen

• Troni’s Italian Restaurant

Best Family Restaurant

• Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

• George’s Family Restaurant

• Nick’s Restaurant

• Spaghetti Warehouse

• The Root Beer Stande

• Tony’s Italian Kitchen

Best Desserts

• Ashley’s Pastry Shop

• Cake, Hope, & Love

• Dorothy Lane Market

• elé Cake Co.

• Oakwood Club

• Simply Decadent

Best Hamburger

• Hamburger Wagon

• McNasty’s

• Rip Rap Roadhouse

• Slyder’s Tavern

• The Bank House Cafe

• The Root Beer Stande

