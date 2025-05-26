Dayton Humane & Co. offers upscale resale shopping with a purpose

All proceeds benefit the nonprofit organization and its programs, including animal rescues, community outreach, cruelty and neglect investigations, spay and neuter services, and veterinary care, along with other initiatives aimed at helping local pets and people.

“When you come to Dayton Humane & Co. to purchase items, donate goods or volunteer your time, all of those efforts are going back to help the animals and support the mission of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton,” Humane Society of Greater Dayton President & CEO Brian Weltge said in a statement.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton accepts the donation of new or gently used items, especially furniture, for Dayton Humane & Co. For those who have large items that cannot be brought in on their own, email ShopHumane@hsdayton.org to schedule a pickup time.

Visit www.ShopHumane.org for more information on shopping, donating, or volunteering at Dayton Humane & Co.