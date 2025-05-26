Dayton Humane & Co. offers upscale resale shopping with a purpose

CENTERVILLE — Dayton Humane & Co., a resale boutique, supports life-saving programs for homeless and at-risk animals.
The boutique has opened at 101 E. Alex Bell Road in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Center and is the work of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. Located in the former Marshall’s storefront, it offers a “carefully curated selection of clothing, accessories, home decor and furniture” to create an upscale shopping experience, according to the Humane Society.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit organization and its programs, including animal rescues, community outreach, cruelty and neglect investigations, spay and neuter services, and veterinary care, along with other initiatives aimed at helping local pets and people.
“When you come to Dayton Humane & Co. to purchase items, donate goods or volunteer your time, all of those efforts are going back to help the animals and support the mission of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton,” Humane Society of Greater Dayton President & CEO Brian Weltge said in a statement.
The Humane Society of Greater Dayton accepts the donation of new or gently used items, especially furniture, for Dayton Humane & Co. For those who have large items that cannot be brought in on their own, email ShopHumane@hsdayton.org to schedule a pickup time.
Visit www.ShopHumane.org for more information on shopping, donating, or volunteering at Dayton Humane & Co.
