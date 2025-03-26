Montgomery County stray dog task force moves forward

Local animal welfare advocates last week presented their plan to the commission for the task force.

People Assisting Animal Welfare founder Kristen Tilton said the task force will aim to create solutions toward addressing dog overpopulation and irresponsible pet ownership locally — both of which she said have created a crisis and a public health concern.

Chairs of the task force will be Robyn McGeorge, of Robyn’s Nest animal rescue in Germantown, and Tilton.

Other representatives were also identified by McGeorge and Tilton for the task force. Aside from McDonald, state Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp.; Adopt-a-Pit founder and attorney Kirsten Knight; Jessie Sullivan, of the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals; Humane Society of Greater Dayton President Brian Weltge; and Animal Resource Center Director Amy Bohardt have signed on for the task force.

“I am looking forward to working with the task force,” McDonald told Tilton and McGeorge. “We appreciate so much the opportunity to partner with you as you move forward with working with that.”

The task force will also include a citizen role, with Bruce Langos identified for this slot. The group is seeking both a judge and a law enforcement representative to fill two seats at the task force table.

The task force will have its first meeting on March 31, with members meeting biweekly following that.

Tilton said she is planning to work with task force members to organize a town hall for the general public sometime this spring.

ARC has estimated that more than 140,000 dogs reside in Montgomery County. The county’s shelter only has space for around 80 dogs.