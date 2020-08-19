‘Alcohol is in my blood:’ MacKenzie Manley on why she founded her namesake pub

My background in the industry is pretty simple: alcohol is in my blood. My Dad has worked for Bonbright Distributors all of my life, so I was born into the alcohol business. Growing up, our days were spent at my parents drive-through, helping out, and when I was old enough, I started working there. So it’s kind of all I know.

Mack’s was launched on paper-scrap idea, and long long days and nights of building it with family and friends, after I decided to open my own bar in 2013. I had attempted to buy three other bars, and none of the purchases worked out. So I thought heck, let’s just try to build my own and hope for the best.

Daytonian of the Week MacKenzie Manley founded Mack's Tavern in Washington Twp. because, "Alcohol is in my blood," she says. CONTRIBUTED

What’s a typical work day for you?

A typical work day? Ha ha ha, there is no typical day in the bar owner life. Days and nights consist of doing anything that needs to be done. Bartending, cooking, product orders, fixing things, running errands, party planning, thinking of new promotions and anything else that might happen, but it’s all in a days work and worth it.

What brought you to Dayton, and why did you decide to settle in the area?

What brought me to Dayton from the country town of New Lebanon was that in 2006, I was asked to apply at Pour Haus as a bartender, which I had never done. I had only been a server. I got the job and fell in love with bartending, and knew this is what I wanted to do with my life. I then moved closer to work and have been here ever since.

What’s been your most recent professional challenge, and how did you push through the challenge?

My most recent challenge has been what everyone’s challenge is right now: how to re-invent your business so it doesn’t close, and how to keep your customers safe. I have cried many tears and tried every idea I can think of to keep my dream alive. We are still here, thanks to my wonderful employees, great friends and the community supporting Mack’s. We will continue to adapt however we must to stay open. So be prepared, ‘Rona: We will continue to fight to be here on the other side of all this.

What are your favorite places to eat and/or drink in the Dayton area other than Mack’s?

I don’t get to go many places to enjoy a beverage, but when I do, it is always to see Mindy at Theo’s Lounge (on Paragon Road in Washington Twp.). That is my favorite bar and bartender around! As for food, my favorites are Centerville Pizza and Slyder’s Tavern. They have the best food, around if you ask my taste buds.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Hmmm, what is my guilty pleasure ... . Chick-fil-A and watching bad TV with my dog Haze. I like really bad TV — 90 Day Fiance, Love after Lockup, Teen Mom, Siesta Key, and so on. Yes, they’re really bad.

What inspires you most about the Dayton area?

I’m most inspired by the Dayton community with how Daytonians can all come together when needed. No matter what is going on in people’s lives and businesses in Dayton, they will stop everything and help those who need helped. We definitely are Dayton Strong, and I’m proud to be a part of this kind of community.