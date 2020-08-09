Dorothy Lane Market associate declared Ohio’s best bagger on ESPN

For the second consecutive year, a Dorothy Lane Market associate has been crowned the Ohio Grocers Association’s Best Bagger.
Centerville High School senior and DLM Washington Square team member Fengning Liu represented the market at the Ohio Best Bagger competition, which took place in June. The competition, including the winner reveal, was featured on ESPN for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 8.
“It was a unique experience that I didn’t expect going into the competition. It’s cool to me that I was able to apply by normal work skills in a more competitive setting,” Liu said in a news release.
Liu was awarded $1,000 and will advance to the National Best Bagger Competition in 2021.
“Fengning is one of the hardest working young people who I’ve worked with. He always has a can-do attitude and never hesitates to go out of his way to help a customer or fellow DLM associate,” said Matt Bayne, DLM Washington Square’s Front End Manager. “He genuinely loves helping others and we are fortunate to have him on our team.”
Last year, DLM Oakwood associate and Kettering Fairmont graduate Katie West, a Wright State student, placed second in that competition after winning the Ohio competition.