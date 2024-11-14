New spa owner: Support of downtown Miamisburg community ‘nothing short of incredible’

Owner Payton Meier told this news outlet seeing a sign in the window of the 1,000-square-foot storefront earlier this year immediately sparked her interest.

“This area of downtown has been the prime location I had in mind for the last few years,” Meier said. “Opening a physical location was always a goal of mine since I first became an advanced esthetician.”

Meier said she got her start in the profession right out of high school by enrolling in Aveda Fredric’s Institute as an advanced esthetician.

“I always knew that I wanted to care for others in some way in my career,” she said. “Now I get to be a personal hype woman, therapist and your skin’s miracle worker, all in one.”

What makes it so enjoyable for her, she said, is that “the power of touch is so healing to so many.”

“Being able to transfer my energy through my hands to my client and listen to them vent or relax entirely is so beautiful to experience,” Meier said.

She said opening on South Main Street held its appeal because “downtown Miamisburg has been truly investing in making this area so welcoming and friendly to all walks of life.”

“There is so much to do down here. All that was missing was a spa,” she said.

Meier said the Miamisburg community has been “nothing short of incredible.” That was especially evident during a grand opening celebration that saw more than 200 people show up to show support for the new business, she said.

“I’m surrounded by the sweetest, like-minded business owners and their support radiates through the community,” Meier said.

Eleven 11 Aesthetics is by appointment only and serves clients on both weekdays and weekends. The spa, which has three service providers, is seeking to employ more, including a full-time massage therapist.