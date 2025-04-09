The seasons are changing and we need a tasty in-between meal

They don’t.

They almost never have.

The mornings are still undoubtedly below 40 degrees and we leave the house in as many layers as is acceptable for post-winter weather. Some have optimistically tucked away their winter coats in favor of lighter cardigans and cute quilted bombers.

This season we’ve seen the revival of the jort, think Adam-Sandler style baggy shorts, and for the 2.5% of the population that can pull these off — they are the perfect transition powerhouse — not quite pant and not quite short. Good news, right? But, where is our perfect in-between season meal?

At this point, we’ve packed away our cast-iron dutch ovens and the hearty chilis and pot roasts that they simmered are tucked away in the freezer. I roll my eyes at the mid-winter soups neatly stacked, sealed and labeled in the freezer, the ones I cleverly thought my future self would appreciate.

I cannot be troubled to prep my Italian vegetable stew with its soaked beans and 21 ingredient list. I simply cannot with another form of potato — be it mashed or baked or gratined. I’ve simmered and braised and bay leafed my way right out of the kitchen.

It is time for a change.

As we exit hibernation, our bodies start to crave lighter fare, the dishes laced with crisp vegetables and bright sauces. But, the weather hasn’t completely gotten the memo. I can’t convince my family that it’s salad season when the Snowdrops have yet to emerge from the still frozen ground.

And then there is the problem of produce. There are still two months until my local farmers’ market opens and I pack up my four bed-headed children to peruse the seasonal offerings. Soon, I’ll fill my bags with Foxhole Farms sourdough, spring onions, pea shoots, radishes and whichever greens seem best for a I-need-to-go-grocery-shopping frittata. While we wait for those blissful market Saturdays, there are a few vegetables that seem to be seasonally resistant and completely acceptable most every day of the year, not to mention affordable.

My favorite of these unicorns is the humble carrot. I can grab a bag or two of organic carrots from Trader Joe’s for 99 cents each and be well on my way to a bright salad or side dish or in this case a complete meal. Carrots are my foolproof solution to this in-between season time when

I’m over the over-complicated. When I’m done with all things comfort food.

In this simple soup, I combine the versatility of the carrot with the warmth of ginger and the lusciousness of coconut milk. It’s warm but not heavy. Creamy but not thick. It takes fewer than 10 ingredients and less than a half an hour.

And, it’s bright orange.

The result is the perfect transition piece from winter to spring. This dish is my jorts, and the good news is, it looks good on everyone.

CARROT COCONUT SOUP

2 lbs. carrots, peeled and cut into rough chunks

2 inch piece of ginger, peeled and cut into rough chunks

4 cups vegetable broth, or just to cover carrots

1 T Kosher salt

1 can coconut milk Juice from ½ juicy lemon

Pepitas and cilantro to garnish, optional

Place the carrots and ginger in the bottom of a large pot. Add the vegetable broth and salt, bring to a boil. Simmer for 12 minutes, until carrots are soft. Remove from heat and let cool for 10 minutes. Add the carrot mixture to a high speed blender in two batches, combining with ½ can of coconut milk both times, being careful to cover the top with a towel to avoid splatter. Puree until completely smooth and add the soup back to the pot. Stir in lemon juice. Serve in bowls and top with cilantro and pepitas if desired.