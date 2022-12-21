Stolen Baby Jesus returned to local restaurant’s Nativity scene

“The staff called me and told me,” she said.

She was afraid the figure was gone forever, but she decided to try to figure out what had happened.

Kassaundra Spaziani said she checked the security camera and could see a teenager had taken it. She sent the video to the Fairborn police, and an officer suggested she turn to social media.

Meanwhile, the distraught staff quickly compared notes and checked the receipts from the night before. It didn’t take long for them to come up with a name to tell the Fairborn police. It took them less than 12 hours to solve the mystery.

According to Kassaundra Spaziani, the father of one of the teens made “every effort to get it back. He received messages from people who saw it on Facebook. He was very kind and willing to do all that he could.”

She didn’t want to charge anyone for taking the Baby Jesus. She just wanted the figurine back.

A couple of days later, Baby Jesus was returned with apologies. Taking it had indeed been a spur of the moment action with no malice, Kassaundra Spaziani was told.

She was thankful to see that it hadn’t been damaged.

“I appreciate that he didn’t throw it out and that he was mature enough and cared enough to take accountability,” she said.

“I don’t want him to be afraid to come back into the restaurant,” said Kassaundra Spaziani, who said she understands teenagers. She has already forgiven him.

Baby Jesus (“Love”) was quickly placed back in his rightful place between his Mother Mary (“Faith”) and Joseph (“Hope”).

Since His return patrons of the restaurant have been taking “selfies” and photos with the Nativity set and sharing in the joyfulness of the reunion.

The Spaziani family, which acquired the restaurant from the DiPasquale family 28 years ago, enjoyed setting up the Christmas decorations just before Thanksgiving at Giovanni’s, according to Kassaundra Spaziani.

“My Dad had seen a Nativity set at Knollwood,” Kassaundra Spaziani said, “but it was too expensive.”

She remembers him watching over it, visiting the store and hoping to find it on sale as the holiday approached, but the price didn’t go down. Tony Spaziani, however, persisted. He was determined to buy it for his restaurant.

The clerks told him it would go on sale the day after Christmas, and he was there when the doors opened.

“He was super excited to see it up,” said Kassaundra Spaziani.