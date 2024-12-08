Wondering which vintage compliments a niche romance novel? Swoon Books & Wine can tell you

QUESTION: It’s a gray and wintry evening and you’re curled up by the fire. What cozy pairing would you recommend digging into?

Lindsay Woodruff: “For a cozy night in that’s full of laughs and sighs, I’m recommending ‘That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon’ by Kimberly Lemming. The female main character is a spice farmer — it doesn’t get cozier than that! She’s smart, sarcastic, and accidentally saves a demon while wine-drunk (who happens to look pretty incredible every time he accidentally burns his shirt off). This book knows exactly what it is: smart, hilarious, and irreverent but with a surprising level of emotional depth.”

Lauren Gay: “This sounds like a book that just begs to be read with wine in hand, and since the lead character is a spice farmer we’ll go with a spicy red. ‘Scar of the Sea’ may just be my favorite domestic label currently. It’s owned and operated by Mikey and Gina Giugni in San Luis Obispo, California. This winery is named ‘Scar of the Sea’ due to their vineyards’ proximity to the ocean and the significant role it plays in shaping the flavor profiles of their wines. Envision austere, mineral-driven, savory, and slightly salty wines. The winery prioritizes partnerships with farmers dedicated to sustainable and future-focused practices and employs minimal intervention winemaking. I would grab their Topotero Vineyard Gamay. This light, quaffable, easy to drink wine has surprising depth and complexity, showing notes of blood orange, peppercorn spice, and cranberry.”

Q: It was a long day at the office and you could use some serious escapism. Where will this glass of wine and novel take you?

LW: “My go-to book for escapism that makes me feel like a badass is ‘Polaris Rising’ by Jessie Mihalik. An intergalactic aristocrat on the run from an arranged marriage meets the galaxy’s Most Wanted when they are thrown into the same prison cell and embark on an adventure across space. ‘Polaris Rising’ is a fun twist on the classic road trip story with a princess who is never a damsel in distress, and a reluctant hero whose grumpy facade conceals a heart of gold. This book is full of adventure, intelligent characters, and enough ‘pew pew’ battles to completely immerse the reader in a world far from the everyday.”

LG: “When I need a little escapism, I grab a bottle of bubbles. One of my go-to bottles is Kobal Winery’s ‘Bajta’ pét-nat. Pét-Nat, short for Pétillant Naturel (French for “naturally sparkling”), is a type of sparkling wine made using the ancestral method, one of the oldest techniques for producing sparkling wine that creates a lightly effervescent and seriously satisfying wine.

Kobal Winery, located in the Lower Styria (Štajerska) region of Slovenia, draws on a winemaking tradition that dates back over 2,400 years. During the Middle Ages, winemaking was further developed by monastic communities, and the Habsburg Empire in the 19th century solidified Slovenia’s reputation for high-quality wines. ‘Bajta’ is made from Yellow Muscat, a highly floral and aromatic grape. This wine is fruity and citrusy with wasps of white flowers and adventure.”

Q: You’re a history buff and love all things vintage with a storied past. What do you reach for?

LW: “My favorite historical romance I recently read is ‘The Secret Lives of Country Gentlemen’ by K.J. Charles. After sharing a passionate night in London, two men are surprised to meet again in the country, where Sir Gareth has recently inherited his father’s title and estate…and Joss runs his family’s illegal smuggling empire. This book subverts several historical romance tropes by placing Gareth in the ‘fish out of water’ role as he adjusts to his new life as a baronet and Joss as the man who has to teach Gareth about how the world works in the dangerous and mysterious marshlands they must find a way to coexist in. With plenty of mystery, skullduggery, and surprisingly tender moments involving beetles, this book will keep you on your toes while exploring a side of historical England often overshadowed by the glittery haut ton of regency romance.”

LG: “This book screams for a bold wine, a storied history, and a few castles tossed in for good measure. I would pair with a bottle of Beaucastel Châteauneuf du Pape. Whether you pick rouge or blanc, you can’t go wrong. Châteauneuf-du-Pape, meaning “new castle of the Pope,” is located in the southern Rhône Valley. The pivotal transformation in the region’s history began with the Avignon papacy, initiated by Clement V in 1305, who officially moved the papal capital from Rome to his home town of Avignon in 1309. Clement’s successor, Pope John XXII, constructed the iconic castle of Châteauneuf between 1317 and 1333, fostering viticulture in the area and enjoying the relative tranquility of the countryside while remaining close enough to oversee the Papacy. After John XXII’s death, Pope Benedict XII and his successors returned their focus to Avignon’s grand Palais des Papes (Palace of the Popes), leaving the castle and vineyards of Châteauneuf largely neglected. The region produces bold, structured red wines and elegant whites. Château de Beaucastel, established in the 16th century, is one of the most iconic wineries in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, renowned for its dedication to organic farming since the 1950s and its masterful blending.”

MORE DETAILS

Swoon Books & Wine will be located at 2504 Far Hills Avenue in Oakwood.

As the store is being built, the owners have launched opportunities to shop through https://bookshop.org/shop/swoonbooksandwine and https://libro.fm/swoonbooksandwine.

For more information and updates on Swoon Books & Wine, visit swoonbooksandwine.com or the business’s Facebook or Instagram (@swoonbooksandwine) pages.