Morning Briefing for Wednesday, June 26, 2024

If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please let me know by contacting Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Today, we look ahead the the NBA draft, where former UD standout DaRon Holmes II is could be picked in the first round. Our reporter David Jablonski is in New York for the draft and will be providing us with all the latest happenings there. We also examine how local medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for recreational marijuana sales.

The newsletter should take about 4.5 minutes to read.

UD’s Holmes follows in footsteps of Toppin as NBA prospect

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Holmes arrived at UD on May 29, 2021, played three seasons for Dayton and now awaits the start of his professional basketball career. He’ll be in the green room with other potential first-round picks during the NBA Draft on tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

• When he’s expected to be picked: Holmes is expected to go somewhere in the bottom third of the first round. UD’s last first round pick was Obi Toppin, at No. 8 in 2020.

• Pro-sized potential: The 6-foot-9, 236-pound forward starred for the Dayton Flyers for three seasons and led the program to its first NCAA tournament victory in nine years in March.

• Family going with him: Holmes will be joined his parents and two younger brothers at the draft. His UD coach, Anthony Grant, associate head coach Ricardo Greer and his agent, Aaron Reilly, will also be in attendance.

• UD history in the NBA: Holmes would be the 40th Dayton player drafted since 1952. This will be the first time since 1957 and 1958 when Jim Palmer and Bucky Bockhorn were picked in back-to-back drafts that Dayton has had players drafted in consecutive years. Toumani Camara was a second-round pick last year.

• What UD coach Anthony Grant said: “He’s put himself in a really good situation, just in terms of the opportunity to achieve that dream of playing in the NBA. Obviously, my wish for him is that he can put himself in a position where he’s a first-round pick.”

3 area dispensaries issued dual-use licenses to sell recreational marijuana

The Ohio Division of Cannabis Control has begun issuing dual licenses to medical marijuana dispensaries in the state, including a few in this region. This is another step toward the start to the recreational sale of marijuana in Ohio, which could kick off this summer.

• Where we stand: After the recreational marijuana statute went into effect last year, many Ohioans 21 and over have been legally growing and possessing cannabis at home. Although adults can legally possess marijuana, they have nowhere to legally buy it.

• Number of statewide applicants: As of Monday, the Division of Cannabis Control has received 235 applications for dual licenses. Roughly 22 dispensaries across Ohio have been issued provisional licenses.

• Local numbers: Three of the roughly 20 dispensaries in Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clark and Miami counties have been issued their dual licenses. They are AYR Dispensary in Riverside, the Harvest Trulieve dispensary in Beavercreek, and The Forest in Springfield.

• When will recreational sales begin? Division officials say there isn’t a day selected as the first day of recreational sale.

• What happens next: A dual-use provisional license does not permit the holder to sell non-medical cannabis; it is issued as a placeholder while the provisional licensee works to meet the necessary requirements to obtain a Certificate of Operation from the Division of Cannabis Control.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The former Premier Health building at 110 N. Main St. in downtown Dayton will be the home of a new “Sales Center of Excellence,” established by a company under the umbrella of Dayton-based global digital signage business Stratacache. The new center will create more than 100 new tech jobs.

• Tip of the day: The Dayton Art Institute is offering free admission on Sunday in celebration of Art for All Day.

• Person to know today: Jahmale Clark, a Trotwood-Madison football standout, planning to reveal his college decision Thursday afternoon when he chooses from a group consisting of Kentucky, Miami (Ohio), Youngstown State and Massachusetts.

• Quote of the day: “Aunt Deb, a third generation Young and our ‘Chief Bean Counter,’ has been lobbying for the carousel every opportunity she had for the past 10 years. She finally wore us down, and we can’t wait to see her vision become a reality.” — John Young of Young’s Jersey Dairy on their new 36-foot carousel featuring 21 horses, six Jersey cows, one pig, one goat and a rooster

• Stat of the day: Social media use is prevalent among young people, with up to 95% of youth ages 13 to 17 saying that they use a social media platform, according to 2022 data from the Pew Research Center.

• Things to do: Celebrating our independence this Fourth of July is easy — there are several local cities and townships hosting parades and festivals. Here is your guide to area Fourth of July events.

• Photo of the day: Chairapy, a textured hair salon, is located at 605 E. Fifth St. in Dayton’s Oregon District. Pictured (left to right) is Salon Manager Morgan Scott and Owner Asha Parson. NATALIE JONES/STAFF