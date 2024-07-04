Morning Briefing: Friday, July 5, 2024

Today, we look at the efforts to bring a public hospital to an area called a health care desert, plus a lawsuit filed by a former judicial candidate seeking to get her old job back.

Coalition collecting signatures for ballot initiative on a public hospital for West Dayton

A local group wants to put an initiative on the ballot for city of Dayton residents to implement a new property tax to go toward a new public hospital in West Dayton. Reporter Samantha Wildow has the details.

• What it means: Residents have been calling for a hospital in that part of the city since 2018, when Good Samaritan Hospital closed. There have been years of protests and a failed civil rights complaint over the closure.

• What the initiative would do: It would impose a one mill tax levy to be used as revenue to build and operate a public hospital in West Dayton. The tax on a house that is appraised at $100,000 is $35 in tax per mill.

• How often does a city ballot initiative happen? A local citizen’s initiative is rare and hasn’t been seen in Dayton in recent years.

• What comes next? The coalition needs 1,250 signatures to bring the initiative before the Dayton City Commission.

• What they’re saying: “Even though we’re asking all the voters of Dayton to support a public hospital on the west side of Dayton, we just hope that there’s understanding out there that that West Dayton is a health care desert.” — Nancy Kiehl, secretary of the Clergy Community Coalition, which is leading the effort

Former county magistrate sues court, retired judge over firing

Jacqueline Gaines, a former Montgomery County magistrate who ran for a judge seat in the March primary, is accusing her former employer and workplace of firing her over campaign literature she distributed.

• What she says: Gaines alleges in her lawsuit that she was fired from her job at the courthouse two days after the election in March “without warning or notice” after retired Judge Denise Cross had a meeting with her to discuss two emails Gaines sent out during her campaign (read the details of the emails here).

• In response: Montgomery County Domestic Relations Court officials declined to comment about the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation. Cross did not return a request for comment regarding the suit.

• What Gaines is seeking: Reinstatement to her job at the court and compensation for other damages.

• Person to know today: Darcy Shepherd. Now in recovery for ten years, she works as a certified peer supporter at two organizations, sharing her experience with others and helping to guide them into recovery and treatment.

• Quote of the day: “Ohio needs higher education reform and the time to display leadership in the House on this bill has come and gone. That’s why I’m not interested and will not participate in discussions, respectfully, in the summer.” — State Sen. Jerry Cirino, R-Kirtland, who said he was putting a hold on his efforts to reform college campuses. In his stalled bill, Ohio’s public universities would have been barred from requiring diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training, among several other changes.

• Stat of the day: $138 million. That’s the value of the winning Powerball ticket sold at a Huber Heights Walmart Supercenter for the Wednesday night drawing.

• Things to do: For the 172nd summer, the Montgomery County Fair will open its gates Sunday for a week of animal showings, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and of course — food. Here’s what to know about the fair.

• Photo of the day: The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival was held in Centerville on July 4, 2024. Reporter Lynn Hulsey was on the scene to gather photos.