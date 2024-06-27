Morning Briefing: Friday, June 28, 2024

If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Today, we look at the state’s capital budget, a gigantic pool of money that flies under the radar for most residents but brings hundreds of millions of dollars to area projects each year. We’ll also look at the exciting NBA Draft night for DaRon Holmes II, the former University of Dayton basketball player who was a first-round selection on Wednesday night.

Ohio approves $4.2B spending bill; Local projects secure $166.4M

Both chambers of the Statehouse agreed to a capital spending bill this week as one of the biggest funding moves of the year. Reporter Avery Kreemer has the latest for us.

• Why it matters: This budget brings $166.4 million in funding to Dayton-area projects. Many of the projects on the list couldn’t happen without it.

• Take, for example: The Cincinnati Open (pictured above). The capital budget includes $27.5 million toward keeping the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason. There were rumblings previously that the tournament might leave Mason.

• What are some other projects?

- $23.1 million to renovate Miami University’s Bachelor Hall in Butler County

- Over $10.5 million in improvements to Wright State University facilities in Greene County

- $10 million to acquire land and design a 200-bed, state-run behavioral health hospital in Dayton. State investment in the project could rise up to over $100 million.

• What’s next? Gov. Mike DeWine needs to sign it.

‘Long journey’ ends for Holmes as Nuggets take him with No. 22 pick in NBA Draft

Former University of Dayton star DaRon Holmes II was the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday, going to the Denver Nuggets. Reporter David Jablonski was on scene in Brooklyn, N.Y. to bring us the latest news and visuals.

• Why it matters: The pick brought lots of attention on a national stage to UD, which hasn’t had many NBA Draft picks in the past few decades, a trend that’s changing. Holmes is UD’s second first-round draft pick in four years and fourth all-time.

• Are the Nuggets a good team? Denver won the NBA championship last year and were in the playoffs again this year.

• What’s he saying? “They’re going to get a great player. I’m here to play hard. I’m here to be a stud. I’m going to do my best. That’s all I’m going to do.”

• One last request: Holmes made a final gesture to Dave, who covered him during Holmes’ entire three-year UD career, by asking for a photo with him at the draft. Dave posted it to X.

• Check out the photos: Tons of great visuals here from Dave in New York.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Lawmakers are getting serious about “hooning.” The Ohio legislature approved a new criminal offense for the offense that involves stunt driving involving public street takeovers that has been a scourge for Dayton officials.

• Tip of the day: You can find more breweries along the area’s biking trails than you probably knew. We have a full list.

• Person to know today: Michelle Buckley. She is executive director of Preble Arts, a nonprofit organization based in Eaton, which has more than tripled its membership and supported new initiatives under her leadership. She’s one of our latest Community Gems (see all of our Gems in our year-long project here).

• Quote of the day: “When people see these books for the first time, there’s a special feeling. They’ve read them before but they’ve never seen what they really look like in first edition, how the author wanted them presented.” — Stuart Rose, a Dayton-based book collector. His collection, compiled along with wife Mimi, is being presented at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C., home of the world’s largest Shakespeare collection.

• Stat of the day: 16 RTA drivers earned over $100K last year. That’s according to our Payroll Project, for which we compile public pay data from our area public entities. Search the whole database here.

• Photo of the day: The Oregon District memorial is nearing completion, and this photo by Jim Noelker captured work by volunteers earlier this week. This view shows the memorial location next to the Trolley Stop in the Oregon District. There is one more opportunity for the public to help create this physical remembrance for nine people who were killed in the tragic 2019 shooting. (Read more on the memorial.)