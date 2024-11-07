Morning Briefing: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

How DeWine will choose Vance’s replacement in U.S. Senate

JD Vance will be vice president. What comes next?

• Vance’s Senate seat: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will appoint Vance’s replacement, with the timeline driven by when Vance chooses to step down from the senate seat

• Who could take that seat? Names mentioned in reports: state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and former GOP state party Chair Jane Timken — all of whom ran unsuccessfully in Republican primaries for U.S. Senate — Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

• What’s the timeline? Whomever DeWine appoints would fill Vance’s seat until a 2026 special election would be held for the remainder of the term, which ends in 2028.

• Second time for DeWine: After Sharon Kennedy was elected chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court in 2022, DeWine was required to make an appointment to fill her existing Supreme Court seat. He picked Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Dayton Literary Peace Prize honors President Jimmy Carter and other authors this weekend

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize will recognize former President Jimmy Carter, a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, among its 2024 award winners on Saturday at the Victoria Theatre.

• Prolific author: Carter, who turned 100 years old Oct. 1, is the author of 32 books and notably received three Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word Album.

• At the event: Jason Carter and Josh Carter, President Carter’s grandsons, will be in attendance to accept the award on their grandfather’s behalf.

• Other Dayton Literary Peace Price honorees: “Prophet Song” by Paul Lynch is the fiction winner and “Built from the Fire” by Victor Luckerson is the nonfiction winner, “The Postcard” by Anne Berest is the runner-up in fiction, and “Red Memory” by Tania Branigan is the runner-up in the nonfiction.

• More honors for Carter: He will be honored as the 2024 recipient of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award at a private gala Sunday at the Schuster Center.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Five area American Freight stores will close after parent company Franchise Group Inc. reached a restructuring agreement that involves bankruptcy.

• People to know today: Rebecca Bennett and Brittany Lykins. The mother-daughter duo recently opened Milk + Honey Boutique in downtown Miamisburg.

• Quote of the day: “I took an oath to uphold the laws and ordinances of the city. I feel like if I make an exception to that, then anything I vote on in the future is really meaningless going forward.” — Ryan Colvin, a Miamisburg city council member, on why he voted against an ordinance that would have allowed a massive new Winsupply facility in the city.

• Stat of the day: 10. That’s the number of foreign countries represented on the University of Dayton men’s soccer roster. The No. 5-ranked Flyers begin play in the Atlantic-10 tournament today.

• Did you know? Grizzley Adams once visited Dayton as part of a Children’s Medical Center fundraiser.

• Photo of the day: Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe, a new restaurant concept specializing in traditional American and internationally fused breakfast, lunch and dinner options, is opening today just outside of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. Natalie Jones got a sneak peek for photos.