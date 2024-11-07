Miamisburg City Council rejects massive Winsupply project

The massive project was planned to include office, warehouse, distribution and loading dock spaces, along with areas on the property for outdoor tractor-trailer and bulk material storage, according to city documents.

Winsupply had sought the creation of a development district to allow the project, something Miamisburg Zoning Commission voted to recommend last month.

The company previously said it had signed an agreement to purchase the 38-acre property art 490 Byers Road.

City development officials previously said the project, if approved, would represent “a significant capital investment” within the community” and develop a large piece of property that has sat vacant and underutilized for many years.

But Miamisburg City Council unanimously voted 7-0 Tuesday evening against an ordinance that would have amended the zoning map for the property to create the development district.

“While we wish the outcome would have been different, Winsupply supports the city of Miamisburg and both appreciates and respects the Miamisburg City Council’s decision,” Winsupply Inc. President Jeff Dice told this news outlet. “Winsupply continues to grow and evaluate potential projects in the future. Our purpose is to build entrepreneurs, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Winsupply is one of the country’s largest suppliers of materials for residential and commercial construction. It shares risk and equity with partner companies — more than 650 of them — nationwide.

Council member Ryan Colvin said the issue had given him “considerable angst.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to confer with my fellow council members, read the memos from staff, the memo from the applicant, and then testimony tonight, and where I’m at is at my core, I’m a free market capitalist who believes that government should always (aid business), not be a hindrance to it,” he said.

Colvin said he is cognizant that Winsupply has been “a great corporate citizen” in the city and the region.

“But the other side of that is is that, as council member, I voted for a North Byers Road Land Use Plan and, in support of that ... I took an oath to uphold the laws and ordinances of the city,” he said. “I feel like if I make an exception to that, then anything I vote on in the future is really meaningless going forward.”

Approved in 2018, the land use plan outlines changes that take into account the growth at the Austin interchange of I-75 and the Byers business corridor to the south, as well as changes around the Dayton Mall and plans for that area going forward.