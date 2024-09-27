Morning Briefing: Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Documentary about filmmaker Julia Reichert to air on Netflix in December

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Julia’s Stepping Stones,” the documentary about Reichert, will premiere Dec. 18.

• Julia Reichert: A longtime Yellow Springs resident, Reichert died Dec. 1, 2022, at 76 after battling a rare form of cancer. For 50 years she illuminated humanity, particularly America’s working-class, in her films.

• Her husband: The film was created by Steven Bognar of Yellow Springs, Reichert’s husband and collaborator, who shared Academy and Emmy Award honors for their documentary “American Factory.”

• In her own words: “Julia’s Stepping Stones” is told in Reichert’s own words. Before her death in 2022 she recorded the story of how she became a filmmaker.

• Labor of love: “I am so excited and grateful because Julia’s story is going to be all over the world,” Bognar said. “Her story, her voice, is going to be translated into 60 different languages. This film was a real labor of love and also an act of grieving because I was missing her. I got to hear her voice and see her face in photos and archival home movies. Working on the film was a way for me to cope with the loss.”

• Final collaboration: “I made this film alone but Julia and I always had high standards,” Bognar said. “I’ve been crafting it to the best of my abilities without her but it really is our final collaboration ... She wrote it and she’s the narrator. We kind of made the film together but I’m finishing it on my own.”

County judge could face penalties for alleged texts to convicted man’s mother

A complaint filed with the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct alleges a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge violated judicial code by texting a convicted man’s mother about his case and meeting with the man and his mother without the court’s knowledge.

• Judge Richard Skelton: A complaint requests he be “sanctioned accordingly” for eight violations of the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct and the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct.

• Aaron Cox’s case: Cox was sentenced in 2020 by Judge Michael W. Krumholtz on charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery and other counts. Cox allegedly “knocked a police officer to the ground, jumped in the driver’s seat of the police officer’s cruiser, and drove over the officer’s arm while fleeing the scene” in a 2019 incident.

• Medical center meeting: Cox’s mother reportedly worked at a medical center where Krumholtz and Skelton were patients. She told Skelton about her son’s case when he was at a medical appointment, and the two began communicating via email and phone.

• The complaint: It alleges he did not disclose communications he was having outside the courtroom with Cox and his relatives regarding his case and request for probation.

• One big takeaway: Here’s how your vote in November could impact state and federal tax policy.

• Tip of the day: Smales Pretzel Bakery in Dayton is reopening Saturday with $1 pretzels after being closed for a month due to a small oven fire.

• Big move of the day: Huber Heights City Council has approved the rezoning of nearly 300 acres of former Bethel Twp. land, along with a basic development plan to facilitate the expansion of the Carriage Trails subdivision north toward U.S. 40.

• Stat of the day: On Monday, the Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels completed 21 of 23 passes in a win against the Bengals. Here’s what defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had to say about it.

• Community Gem: Michel’le Curington. This educator builds confidence in students through tutoring.

• Thing to do: 10 things to do in the Dayton region this weekend.

• Photo of the day: Dayton’s Island MetroPark recently hosted the first Rabbit Hole Romp 5K. Participants were encouraged to wear Alice in Wonderland-themed costumes. The race raised money for the Dayton Book Fair’s downtown Dayton Rabbit Hole Books store building fund. See more photos here.