Morning Briefing: Monday, Dec. 2

Ohio cannabis prices gradually declining since adult-use launch

The price of cannabis has gradually dropped since the launch of recreational sale in Ohio this summer, according to state data.

• How much? In August, the average cost of one-tenth of an ounce of plant product was $26.59. Now, it’s $21.72.

• Lower revenue than expected: There has been $178.5 million reported in total product sales as of last week in Ohio.

• Michigan thriving: Michigan has seen major growth over the past two years, with total sales reaching approximately $263.3 million in October 2024, according to cannabis industry tracker Headset.

• What they’re saying: “I think there’s just been a lot of things that slowed down the take-off of this. We’re still doing well, and we’re still moving forward. But it hasn’t been an explosion.” — Pure Ohio Wellness chief operating officer Tracey McMillin.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The $110 million Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness, which is the newest facility on Dayton Children’s Valley Street campus, is in some of the final stages of its construction as the hospital prepares for a summer 2025 opening.

• Team to know today: The University of Dayton women’s volleyball team, which will play in this year’s NCAA tournament and open with a match on Thursday in Waco, Texas.

• Things to do: Dayton Karaoke Idol, a year-long karaoke competition put on by Limelight Entertainment, has its finale on Saturday. Contestants were vying for the grand prize of $1,000 and a year’s worth of paid gigs singing with Team Limelight through 2025. Here’s how to see the final.

• Photo of the day: The Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered more than $10,000 in holiday presents to Montgomery County Children Services at the Haines Children’s Center in Dayton on Sunday. Caseworkers will distribute gifts to children of all ages who are in Montgomery County’s care during the holidays.