Morning Briefing: Monday, July 8, 2024

Wright State’s budget in better shape, but university still missing student retention goals

Wright State University is in a better place financially compared to seven years ago when it was forced to cut $30.8 million from its spending budget. Reporter Eileen McClory has details.

• Why it matters: The school has faced financial issues in past years. The 2017 cuts included 57 layoffs as part of an overall elimination of 189 positions.

• Financial status: This upcoming school year, the university expects to have $253.8 million in revenue, including $70.3 million of state financial support.

• Not all positive news: Trustees say the university has not met all of its goals, particularly in retaining students through graduation.

• How they’ll target retention: The university plans to add a freshman seminar, redesign courses to help failing students and notify students who have stopped attending classes they may be eligible for an associate’s degree.

Tanis Spragg died three years ago. Her loved ones say her drug use and OD was not a failure of willpower

Reporter Cornelius Frolik continues his coverage of local drug overdose deaths today with a profile of one woman who died and what her family has learned about addiction.

• Why it matters: Montgomery County saw 292 overdose deaths last year and 316 in 2022. Fatal drug overdoses peaked at 566 in 2017 but then fell dramatically the following year to 291. Every one of those people who died has a story.

• Tanis Spragg: Spragg died of a drug overdose three years ago, on July 17, 2021. She was 33 years old. She had fentanyl and cocaine in her system.

• Message from her family: Her stepfather, Paul Bertke, said he gets frustrated when people talk about drug addiction as if it’s a personal failure of self-restraint. He said many drug users self-medicate and battle demons and unfortunately sometimes the demons win those fights.

What to know today

• Person to know today: Jack Doumbia. A 23-year-old, fifth year basketball player, he came to Wright State from Norfolk State after earlier stops at Cloud County Community College in Kansas and Tallahassee Community College in Florida.

• Quote of the day: “We are faced with having to make additional cuts to programming or continue to ask our community for more money. This is the information we’ll be sharing in our upcoming community meetings.” — Centerville schools Superintendent Jon Wesney on the district’s decisions moving forward.

• Stat of the day: 32. That’s Ohio’s rank nationally in number of Powerball jackpots won in the 14-plus years it has participated. The Walmart Supercenter at 7680 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights sold a winning ticket for $138 million.

• Photo of the day: The Xenia First Friday in July block party was held Friday, and photographer Marshall Gorby was there. Click here for more photos.