Morning Briefing: Monday, Nov. 1, 2024

Area veterans inducted into Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

Dayton-area veterans were among the 20 Ohioans recently recognized by the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame for accomplishments beyond their military careers.

• Kent Anderson, who joined the Army, graduated as an honor student from flight school and became the youngest UH-60 Blackhawk pilot-in-command in Europe.

• Mark E. Landers, who retired as a colonel in 2005, served as a county veterans service commissioner for 10 years, before he was executive director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission.

• Franklin D. LeValley, who worked with then-Sen. John Glenn to improve the veterans’ disability claims process, was president of the Ohio State Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

• Anthony G. Massoud, a Vietnam War veteran, has focused on community service and philanthropy since retiring from Reynolds and Reynolds in 2002.

• J.P. Nauseef, an Air Force veteran, has been president and CEO of JobsOhio since March 2019 and was previously president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition from 2002 to 2008.

• JD Wetterling, who completed 268 combat missions in the Air Force, designed one of the world’s first financial derivatives contracts at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jail calls: Ohio inmates say incriminating, damaging things on recorded lines

Inmates incarcerated in jails across the Miami Valley and the state of Ohio are warned that their jail phone calls are recorded. And yet investigators and law enforcement officials often review these calls because sometimes suspects make incriminating statements.

• Why it matters: Things that inmates say on calls can be used in court against them, which has impacted multiple cases and led to warnings from attorneys to not talk about their cases over the phone.

• One example: In the case of Joshua Speaks, he was in the Butler County Jail on charges related to an alleged assault against a woman. He had claimed self-defense. But in a jail call, he said he “never once perceived her as a threat,” which was used against him in court.

• Inmates are warned: When inmates at the Montgomery County Jail use a phone, they are played pre-recorded audio that says the calls are recorded and subject to monitoring at any time.