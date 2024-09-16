Morning Briefing: Monday, Sept. 16, 2024

In today’s Morning Briefing, we’ve compiled some of the major storylines coming out of Springfield in recent days.

We're also continuing to follow updates to the incident on Sunday in which Donald Trump was the target of what the FBI said "appears to be an attempted assassination" at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. The alleged gunman was apprehended, and Trump was not harmed.

Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio: Why they chose this city

• Why Springfield: The Haitian immigrants are attracted to a community that has plentiful job opportunities and supportive services for them.

• The problem: The influx has caused strain to government resources in Springfield and on the schools and nonprofits that offer assistance.

• Affordable living: Those who come to Springfield tell their family and friends back home they can find affordable living in the city.

Haitian immigrants in Springfield legally under Temporary Protected Status. Here’s how that works

• Temporary Protected Status: (TPS) is an immigration designation available to Haitians and foreign nationals from 15 other countries that allows them to live and work in the U.S. for up to 18 months, subject to extension or redesignation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

• Haiti: TPS was first approved for Haitians in 2010 after a major earthquake devastated the country. The status has been redesignated or extended several times.

• Extended by Biden: Former President Donald Trump attempted to end the status for Haiti, but legal challenges stopped that. After President Joe Biden took office in 2021, his administration extended and redesignated TPS for Haiti, which allowed additional Haitians already in the country to become eligible.

‘They’re eating the pets’: Springfield rumors brought up during presidential debate

Posts on social media spread rumors that Haitian immigrants were stealing and eating pets and wildlife.

• Social media claims: The situation has gone viral on social media, with posters claiming migrant residents are stealing livestock, squatting in homes and killing wildlife for food, including pets.

• No proof: Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said claims of widespread squatting in houses and geese or ducks from parks being killed and eaten are unsubstantiated. Springfield police said last week that they had not received similar reports.

• Springfield Mayor says migrant rumors are false. Watch his statements here.

• Threats: Various Springfield entities, including city hall, multiple schools and Wittenberg University, were the target of threats last week following a mention of Springfield during the presidential debate between Trump and Kamala Harris.

• Our view: Last week, our editorial board published a reaction to the situation. It read, in part: “This news organization is asking our readers to push back against the tide of misinformation before it leads to violence. We stand firmly with the residents of Springfield seeking to find peaceful, reasonable solutions to the challenges facing our community.”

