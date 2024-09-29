Morning Briefing: Monday, Sept. 30, 2024

This year there was finally some closure, with a conviction.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 26 seconds to read.

***

Disappearance and death of Fairfield’s Katelyn Markham received national attention

For more than a decade, authorities in multiple jurisdictions, including Butler County, have been investigating the death ofMarkham, a Fairfield woman. The case gained national media attention in the years that followed as Markham’s remains weren’t discovered until two years after she went missing.

• Who was Katelyn Markham? In August 2011, Katelyn Markham went missing from her Fairfield home. She was a 22-year-old art student. Family members described her as a “light” who was warm and showed compassion to others.

• How it started: Days shy of her 22nd birthday, she was reported missing from her condo by her fiancée, John Carter. He called 911 to report her disappearance.

• Missing person: Markham’s disappearance initially was treated as a missing persons case by Fairfield police. Her car, keys, dog and other personal belongings, except for her cellphone, were at her townhouse.

• National attention: The case gained national media attention as days turned into months with no news on Markham’s whereabouts. Markham’s story was featured on the national show, “Still A Mystery” on the Discovery ID network.

• The search: Her skeletal remains were found more than a year and a half later on April 7, 2013, in a remote wooded area in Indiana, some 30 miles from her Fairfield home. The wooded area was not far from a farm owned by the Carter family.

Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

• How did Katelyn die? Franklin County, Ind. Coroner Wanda Lee ruled Markham’s death a homicide. However, the exact cause of death could not be determined.

• Arrest and charges: It took 12 years of investigating by multiple police agencies, but the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office arrested Carter in March 2023. He was charged with two counts of murder under two sections of the law. One count was for alleged purposeful killing, and the other was allegedly killing a person while committing a felony.

• How it ended: The case ended this year with the conviction of Carter. Carter pleaded to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced July 18 to the maximum of three years in prison.

• Family relieved: Markham’s father, Dave Markham, said Carter “was responsible for this and he deserved what he got.” He admitted he was “relieved” and “grateful” for the judge giving the maximum sentence possible.

Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

• Timeline: A full timeline of events can be found here.

• Release date: Carter’s expected release date from prison is July 4, 2027.