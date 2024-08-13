Morning Briefing: Tuesday, August 13, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 4 seconds to read.

***

How work-from-home trend is impacting local office space use

Work-from-home trends continue to be popular post-pandemic, disrupting the use of traditional office space.

• Factors: Rising interest rates and the popularity of working from home have the biggest impact.

• What experts say: “The trend is really reversing, and in fact, I think it’s probably only going to get more pronounced in terms of the number of people who are working remotely,” said Riley Dugan, professor and chairperson of the Department of Management and Marketing at the University of Dayton.

• Hybrid model: A middle ground for businesses can be hybrid working environments, with some days at home and other days in the office.

• Survey says: Younger employees still liked the option of working in an office. They feel like it gives them more networking opportunities.

• Stable tenants: Property owners are finding that medical care offices continue to be a strong performer. Only so much can be done through tele-health. Patients still need to be seen in person for many things.

Recreational cannabis: Ohio faster than other states from legalization to sale

Recreational sales for the state’s adult-use marijuana program began roughly nine months after legalization, making Ohio among the states with the fastest launch.

• In Ohio: Medical marijuana dispensaries across Ohio began selling recreational products last week.

• Beating deadline: Ohio Division of Cannabis Control leaders said they were able to issue licenses for recreational sale nearly a month before the deadline of Sept. 7, mostly due to the framework made by the state’s existing medical marijuana program.

• First month: Many recreational programs nationwide see fervent sales and dwindling product in their first weeks. It can take awhile to find a balance between demand and supply.

• How many states have recreational cannabis programs? 21.

• More in the works: Three other states are still working to develop their programs, including Virginia, Delaware and Minnesota.

What to know today

• Best of Dayton: See all the 2024 winners.

• One big takeaway: Two restaurants in Riverside, Pita N More and Las Margaritas Mexican Bar and Grill, are closed after a fire on Sunday consumed the Dollar General on Airway Road.

• Tip of the day: Many residents of Beavercreek, Centerville, Kettering, Cedarville and neighboring townships will start to see softer water coming through their taps in September.

• Big move of the day: Socialite Cafe, a European-style cafe in Kettering with coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, is in the midst of a soft opening. The cafe will have an assortment of bakery items from Purely Sweet and Ordinarie Fare.

• Stat of the day: 33-foot, 47-degree first drop at 30 mph. That’s what riders will experience on the RiverRacers, a new water coaster coming to Kings Island Soak City in 2025.

• Thing to do: Cinemark is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week by showing nine classic movies from 1984. Each movie ticket will cost $5.

• Photo of the day: Community Day kicked off the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament this past weekend with an exhibition match featuring Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and other past champions.