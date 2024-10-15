Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Major changes coming to $47 million I-75 construction south of downtown

Drivers on I-75 south of downtown Dayton will see major changes this week and next week as the separated “contraflow” lanes will be removed and traffic will return to the normal three lanes in each direction.

• The project: The Ohio Department of Transportation is tearing up and replacing the 3-mile stretch of interstate, a project with a total cost of $47 million.

• What is a contraflow lane? A contraflow lane is created when the left-most lane splits off by itself, separated by a concrete barrier for a few miles. That allows construction work to be done in what normally would be the left lane and adjacent areas. Vehicles that use the contraflow lane are unable to use right-hand exit ramps during that stretch.

• Timing: The change is expected to come to the southbound lanes this week and the northbound lanes next week.

• Weather dependent: If the weather does cause a delay, the shift will be done as soon as possible once it is safe to do so.

• Dryden Road ramp: When the southbound change happens this week, the entrance ramp from Dryden Road to I-75 south will open to traffic.

• Next phase: Crews are preparing for the next phase of construction going into the winter months. The entire project is scheduled for completion in late summer 2025.

Sinclair turns drones into bachelor’s degrees and a multimillion-dollar business

What started as instruction with small drones nearly a decade ago has turned into a multi-million-dollar research and consulting business for Sinclair Community College.

• Finding a niche: In training and consulting work, Sinclair has found its UAS (unmanned aerial systems) niche, moving from the realm of drones that a child can carry to advanced air mobility aircraft that can carry adults.

• Higher learning: The college teaches both students and professionals about the drone industry — how to operate drones and when they might be used — while stepping into the arena of advanced air mobility aircraft, or eVTOLs

• Helping companies: The college can help companies build out capabilities, acquire aircraft, develop training curricula and more.

• Clients: Sinclair will have worked with more than 200 public and private clients by the end of fiscal year 2025.

• What they are saying: “Not only are they (Sinclair) involved, they are highly respected in this space,” said retired Air Force Col. Stephen Luxion, executive director of ASSURE (the Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence).

• Partners: “We will go anywhere on the Earth to find who has the primary technology in these spaces to partner with,” said Jeff Miller, the college’s senior vice president overseeing UAS and advanced air mobility work.

• Revenue: From fiscal years 2021 to 2025, Sinclair expects to see a total of $4.8 million in revenue from its unmanned aerial systems business.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Approximately a dozen people in the Miami Valley were among more than 100 arrested last week as part of a statewide human trafficking operation in Ohio.

• Tip of the day: “Funk: The Sound of Dayton” is an award-winning documentary by UD students: Now you can watch it on YouTube.

• Big move of the day: The Ohio Supreme Court affirmed Tuesday that individuals delivering an absentee ballot for a family member or disabled voter may not use the ballot drop box located outside of a county boards of elections.

• Person to know today: Darryl Bohannon. His wise-cracking drag queen alter ego, Ms. Demure, has been part of Dayton Access Television since 2000.

• Happening today: Starting today, the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg is featuring a diverse lineup of family-friendly titles and cult classics to celebrate Halloween.

• Quote of the day: “It was always the dream to do this,” said Ian Bock of Bock Family Brewing about running the business. “Whether or not we stay here forever, the spirit of it will always be there. When you share your beer with someone and you get good feedback, that’s what makes it worth it. It’s great to be involved in the local brewing community.”

• Things to do: A rock ‘n’ roll memorial show honoring the life of Dale Linke will be held Oct. 20 at the Brightside.

• Photo of the day: The 54th annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival happened in downtown Waynesville last weekend. The festival combines 60 sauerkraut-related food items with 460 craft vendors from 25 states and attracts over 350,000 people annually. See the full gallery from photographer Tom Gilliam here.