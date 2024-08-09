Vintage Dayton: August 9, 2024

Originally, it was located at 970 Patterson Road, where the venue had 150 seats. The club only had comedy on Tuesdays for the first year and a half. As comedy became more popular, Thursdays were added.

Later came a move to the Oregon District. But now, after more than 42 years, the club has said it’s going to close.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for stories about Wiley’s as it prepares for its final show.

• TODAY’S FEATURED STORY: Wiley’s Comedy Club, 42 years of making Dayton laugh

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• A successful Dayton actor got a boost with free lessons from his teacher at Jefferson

That’s what W. Dorian Harewood told the Dayton Daily News in 1974, when he landed the role of leading man opposite Bette Davis in a Broadway musical, an adaptation of the play “The Corn is Green,” then called “Miss Moffet.”

• The famous hamburger sauce from the Goody Goody restaurant is no longer a secret

In a wonderful “restaurants we miss” feature this week, we learned that Goody Goody finally caved in and released the recipe from the decades-long restaurant.

• An heir to the fortune of Dayton’s Yellow Pages pioneer was murdered in 1979

Marion Berry Fox Ouma was found shot to death near the Hoover Dam in January 1979. At first, the body was unidentified, but officials learned Ouma’s identity in 1981. The case remains unsolved.

• Dorothy Lane Market started as a fruit stand

It began on the corner of Dorothy Lane and Far Hills Avenue on Aug. 12, 1948.

• There was once a zoo at the Dayton Art Institute

Exotic Demoiselle cranes, toucans, swans and peacocks roamed outdoors among the statuary and swam in a pool. Inside, gold and blue cockatoos perched on branches next to Asian silk artwork.

We sometimes get questions about how things around Dayton got their names. A reader asked recently about Brown Street in Dayton, one of the most well-known in the city. Who or what, they asked, was Brown? We went into our archives for the answer.

• Click here for our story: Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton

