Vintage Dayton: Friday, Feb. 13, 2026

In honor of this historic milestone, the DDN is taking a look back 50 years in a weekly series highlighting what was happening in Dayton around the 200th anniversary, back in 1976.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we look back at the week of Feb. 8-14, 1976.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• In 1947, Pauline Betz was suspended and stripped of her amateur status by the USLTA simply for considering turning professional.

• If you drive down Patterson Boulevard in Dayton today, you are traveling the exact same route that canal boats once floated along.

• The idea for Memorial Hall originally came from a group of Civil War veterans who “congregated together” to plan a tribute to local soldiers.

