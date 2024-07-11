Vintage Dayton: July 12, 2024

A few weeks ago, he had this headline from 1939: “‘Smokey,’ boss and mascot of Dayton fire station, credited with saving seven lives.”

We needed more.

So Greg went deeper into the archives for more on the dog who showed up as a puppy to the doorstep of a Dayton fire station and become the beloved partner and mascot for those men for years.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we share the story of Smokey. And while we’re on the topic, we’re bringing back past stories about famous Dayton fires.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Hitler’s personal car once came to Dayton for 4 days

Adolf Hitler’s personal automobile, a 1943 Mercedes limousine that completely armor-plated with one-inch bulletproof glass, was on a cross-country tour that stopped in Dayton in 1950.

• The Rose Music Center at The Heights got its name because of a newspaper article (sort of)

“I think you’re going to want to do this,” Mimi Rose told her husband, Stuart, as she handed him the newspaper with a story that announced Huber Heights was seeking a naming sponsor for its new venue.

• Dayton’s first Black mayor was also Dayton’s longest-serving mayor

James H. McGee was sworn in July 15, 1970 and served in the position until 1981. Learn more about him here.

• The Kenley Players did more to bring celebrities to Dayton than anything else over the years

The Kenley Players began putting on plays in Dayton in 1957 at Memorial Hall. The group billed itself as “America’s most exciting summer theatre.” The list of celebrities of performed is in our story with more history on the group. (As a bonus, here’s a fantastic photo gallery of archive images.)

One of the most common requests we receive is for information, stories and photos about long-ago amusement parks around Dayton that no longer exist. Nothing brings nostalgia like the thought of lazy summers with no schedule and fun things to do.

