Beavercreek’s Fairfield mall will welcome 2 new stores, bid farewell to 1

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewelry. Its products are sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,500 points of sale, including more than 2,500 concept stores, according to the company’s website. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 32,000 people worldwide.

Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app. The company, which is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol DXLG, is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

One business closing

The mall also is scheduled to have at least one store closing in the near future. Bella Divine, which offers prom dresses and wedding gowns, is set to shut down March 31, according to a sign posted inside the store.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons, which opened in 1993 at 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., includes about 130 tenants. It recently welcomed anime-themed restaurant Izakaya, Tokyo Grill Sushi & Hibachi Buffet, IMME & More and Game Over: Pop Culture Edition. Tenants added in 2023 include Divine Essence Emporium, Temps & Fades, Popeyes, OGs Unlaced, Vivid Sweets and Go! Calendars, Games & Toys.

