Best of 2021: Top 7 stories from Centerville this year

Record turnout in school board election

Voters at at Centerville High School Nov. 2, 2021 were among a record turnout in a board of education election.

Three incumbent Centerville board of education members were re-elected in a record voter turnout after an intense campaign which could have changed the balance of the board.

The race received national attention before the ticket of John Doll, Dr. David Roer and Megan Sparks defeated a united campaign by challengers Lysa Kosins, Dawn McGuire and Heather Schultz.

It was a contest that saw 44,231 votes cast, more than 10,000 over any previous Centerville City Schools board of education general election. Each of the three winners got about 20% of the vote while the challengers – who had openly criticized the board for months - all received about 13%.

Kettering Health plan Centerville Place site

Kettering Health has plans for a physician office building at the former Kroger in Centerville Place.

Plans were approved for Kettering Health’s $10 million renovation of a former Kroger in Centerville Place vacant since 2011.

The regional health provider plans a physician office building for a 66,000-square-foot facility Centerville officials have said will add jobs, health care options and redevelopment to the site that’s part of 15.2 acres at 1023 S. Main St.

The one-story facility is expected to open in fall 2022, officials said. It was where developer Larry Dillin proposed a $130 million plus investment before withdrawing it in January 2020.

School district COVID mask policies

In mid-August, Centerville Superintendent Tom Henderson announced face masks would be required in all facilities, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The debate over Centerville City Schools’ COVID-19 face mask policies grew so heated at times that police presence was requested at some board of education meetings.

The Centerville school board voted in July on a plan to return students to in-person classes five days a week requiring face masks for only K-5 students.

In mid-August, Superintendent Tom Henderson announced face masks would be required in all facilities, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

More than 100 people sometimes came to board meetings, many lining up to speak against the policy before board meetings started.

Police said they never took any action, but policy opponents’ tones at times became “scary,” one longtime board member said.

New fire station land bought

This artist rendering shows the planned look of the new Washington Twp. Fire Station 41, which is expected to be about 14,500 square feet.

Washington Twp. bought school district land next to Centerville High School to build a $6 million fire station.

The new Fire Station 41 will replace the current Maple Avenue site, a structure more than 50 years old. Paid for by revenue from a 2019 voter-approved continuous, 2.85-mill fire services levy, the East Franklin Street location will improve response times and include a 14,500 square feet facility.

Boys basketball team wins state title

The Centerville Elks boys basketball team pose for a photo with the Division I state championship trophy on Sunday night at UD Arena. The Elks defeated Westerville Central 43-42 in the title game.

The Centerville High School boys basketball team won its first Division I Ohio championship.

The 43-42 Elks victory over Westerville Central came at the University of Dayton Arena, the site of the Final Four, giving them a 26-3 record for the most wins in school history.

Centerville qualified for state by beating defending (2019) champion Cincinnati Moeller, winning after Tom House hit a long 3-pointer with 7 seconds left.

Centerville then defeated top-ranked and previously unbeaten Mentor before edging Central for the state crown.

More development at Cornerstone

The Cornerstone of Centerville Community Development Authority will oversee about 88 acres at the 156-acre mixed-use complex.

Development at Cornerstone of Centerville continued with the construction of a 110-unit apartment complex covering about 20 acres.

Treplus Communities began building Dogwood Commons, a development catering to those 55 years or older at the 156-acre mixed-use development off Wilmington Pike near Interstate 675.

Meanwhile, the city approved the Cornerstone of Centerville Community Development Authority, which oversees an 88-acre district with authority to charge landowners an annual fee and to have oversight of activities.