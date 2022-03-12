CareSource wins Indiana Medicaid bid

Explore CareSource nears downtown return to office work

The insurance company will manage Medicaid plans for people in two Indiana Medicaid programs, the Healthy Indiana Plan (which is the state’s unique plan for people covered through Medicaid expansion) and Hoosier Healthwise (which is for children and pregnant women).

CareSource has been in Indiana since 2016 with CareSource Marketplace and Medicare Advantage health plans and in 2017, CareSource first won its contract for the two special Medicaid plans.