CareSource wins Indiana Medicaid bid

Dayton-based CareSource was again awarded its contract to keep managing Indiana Medicaid plans.
The insurance company will manage Medicaid plans for people in two Indiana Medicaid programs, the Healthy Indiana Plan (which is the state’s unique plan for people covered through Medicaid expansion) and Hoosier Healthwise (which is for children and pregnant women).
CareSource has been in Indiana since 2016 with CareSource Marketplace and Medicare Advantage health plans and in 2017, CareSource first won its contract for the two special Medicaid plans.
Steve Smitherman, president of CareSource Indiana, said in a statement that the insurance company looks forward to work with the state government on ways “to improve the overall health and well-being of all underserved Hoosiers.”
The Dayton-based insurance company has built its business primarily around managing Medicaid plans for 2 million people in Ohio, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia. It’s also part of a joint operation in Arkansas.
The company reported $11.2 billion in gross revenue in 2020, up from $10.6 billion in 2019.
