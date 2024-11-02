Centerville to vote Monday on short-term rental registration

The measure is not the first legislation introduced regarding short-term rentals, or STRs. In April, council approved legislation that limited STRs to the Architectural Preservation District (APD) in the city’s Uptown area.

The APD is about 96 acres and 337 total parcels, which is about 1.4% of the Centerville’s total area, according to City Planner Ian Vanness.

The purpose of the ordinance is “to establish a licensing process that will help staff continue to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens and businesses of Centerville,” Vanness said in a memo to City Manager Wayne Davis.

“STRs provide an opportunity to conveniently welcome visitors into Centerville’s historic business district,” Vanness said. “However, if unregulated, they have the potential to create nuisances for neighboring properties.”

STRs are generally defined as “any room or dwelling unit that is rented wholly or partly to transients for a fee for no more than 29 consecutive days by persons other than the permanent occupant or owner,” according to the city.

The ordinance would also set general limitations, minimum standards and an enforcement process.”

Licensing the short-term rentals will allow the city to confirm the maximum occupancy, total off-street parking, applicant and property owner contact information, emergency contact information and compliance with local codes, Vanness said.

Under the ordinance, owners of short-term rentals would be required to register with the Centerville’s Finance Department and pay a $100 application to determine whether they are subject to the city’s 3% lodging tax.

Approved licenses would be valid for one calendar year and renewed annually. A licensed STR will be subject to rental inspections on an annual and as-needed basis.

The ordinance limits maximum occupancy for an STR to no more than two adults per bedroom and require renters to be at least 25 years of age at the time of booking.

“These limits will be enforced if there is a complaint or issue brought to the city,” Vanness said.

Vanness said although short-term rentals have “really not been an issue,” setting occupancy limits helps ensure short-term rentals won’t have a negative impact on neighboring properties.