AES Ohio’s Gift of Power program offers winter payment assistance

During last year’s winter heating season, $80,000 was distributed to 380 families in need of assistance throughout AES Ohio’s 24-county service area. The program has distributed $1.4 million in financial relief to more than 4,000families since its inception.

Explore Longtime Miamisburg restaurant announces new ownership

AES Ohio President Tom Raga said the regional energy provider is dedicated to assisting all customers and recognizes the difficulties during the winter months when energy bills tend to rise as temperatures fall.

“The Gift of Power fund assists families and neighbors in need, helping them avoid choosing between maintaining a warm home and other essential needs,” Raga said .

AES launched the program after customers asked its call center how they could help their neighbors. Since then, AES, its employees and customers have contributed each year

Explore Dayton medical equipment manufacturer lays off 86 employees

Donations by AES Ohio customers and employees last year totaled $86,000. The company added $50,000.

AES Ohio customers can help by filling out a donation envelope included in their monthly bill or by donating online at www.aes-ohio.com/gift. The application period runs from Jan. 21 through April 15.

All funds remain within the communities AES serves and are administered by AES partner the Salvation Army.