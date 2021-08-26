DeWine announces when overhauled Ohio Medicaid system projected to start

The DeWine administration has been overhauling the rules of the state-federal insurance program and rewriting how the program spends more than $20 billion annually.

“Our priority since the beginning of this administration has been on doing this right for the people we serve,” Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran said in an announcement Wednesday afternoon. “A July 2022 go-live gives us time to support and inform our members about the new program, to work with community leaders, and respond to the feedback received from the plans and providers.”