Infrastructure upgrades tied to new 180-lot subdivision close Miamisburg road

“The recent closings of Benner Road are for utility extensions and roadway widening associated with development and construction of the new Deer Valley 180-lot residential subdivision,” said City Engineer Bob Stanley.

The current widening on the south side of Benner from Mound to the city corporation line along the development frontage allows for two new subdivision entrances across from Kelly Marie and Mound, Stanley said. The widening also allows construction of a westbound turn lane into the new subdivision, he said.

Two 8-inch diameter waterline extensions were made across Benner Road at Kelly Marie and Mound to serve the new development, Stanley said. A sanitary sewer extension is also planned to remove the current aging pump station at the Terrington Place subdivision and to install a new sanitary sewer pump station and force main as part of the new development, he said.

Road closures occurred June 24 to 27 and then again from July 1 to 3.

The work is not part of the future Mound Connector project improvements that will expand to three lanes Benner from Miamisburg-Springboro Pike to Dayton-Cincinnati Pike, expand to three lanes Miamisburg-Springboro Pike from Medlar Road to Benner Road and add a roundabout at Miamisburg-Springboro Pike and Benner Road, Stanley said.

The new development provided additional public right of way for the Mound Connector project.