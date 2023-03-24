Miami Twp. industrial/office park to add flexible space market lacks

Trustee Vice President Terry Posey Jr. said he abstained from the vote because he represented NorthPoint in a matter earlier this year in Canal Winchester before the company’s proposal came to the Miami Twp. Board of Trustees.

‘Really, in the Dayton market, there’s small space and gigantic space,” Morris said. “This is space that can be subdivided into workable space for office and warehouse and manufacturing that I think will will bring new, exciting opportunities into our region and those jobs and those people are going to need places to shop, eat, drink and live, and so I think that’ll be good for the township.”

Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, said the project is reflective of the demand in the Dayton market for light industrial and efficient interstate access.

“Our region has a strong value proposition for these types of development,” Kershner told Dayton Daily News. “Being located less than a mile from I-75/Austin Rd. Interchange and having access to a skilled Dayton area workforce is a recipe for success.”

Tawana Jones, Montgomery County’s director of community and economic development, said Northpoint Development has been “a strong advocate for construction in the region for several years” and that county officials are excited to see its newest project underway.

“There continues to be a demand for business expansion in Montgomery County,” Jones said. “This new development fits well with the existing amenities and aligns with Miami Twp.’s development plans.”

Morris said the property was the “most ideal” spot for such a project, given its proximity to both Interstate 75 and Interstate 675,

After constructing an extension to Washington Church Road, NorthPoint will hand it over to Miami and Washington townships for long-term maintenance.

Morris said the project wouldn’t have happened without Miami Twp. Administrator Chris Snyder joining forces with former Washington Twp. Administrator Jesse Lytle.

“Interestingly enough, Washington Church Road is evenly divided between our two townships, so if we can’t get those government entities working together, this project doesn’t happen,” he said.