Moeller Brew Barn cancels Piqua facility plans

The craft brewery said that the support from the city and from iPiqua had been “tremendous.” However, Moeller Brew Barn founder Nick Moeller said, “Unfortunately market conditions made it cost prohibitive to build a new site at this time.”

Piqua Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing said, “While we would love to have Moeller Brew Barn grow and expand in Piqua, we understand that plans sometimes change. We wish Moeller continued success and look forward to supporting their needs should an opportunity arise in the future.”