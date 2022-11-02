Moeller Brew Barn cancels Piqua facility plans

Moeller Brew Barn announced that it is cancelling its plans to build a production facility in Piqua, citing “several factors” in the decision.
The craft brewery said that the support from the city and from iPiqua had been “tremendous.” However, Moeller Brew Barn founder Nick Moeller said, “Unfortunately market conditions made it cost prohibitive to build a new site at this time.”
Piqua Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing said, “While we would love to have Moeller Brew Barn grow and expand in Piqua, we understand that plans sometimes change. We wish Moeller continued success and look forward to supporting their needs should an opportunity arise in the future.”
The brewery originally intended to build a 30,000-square-foot production facility on 16 acres of land near Interstate 75 in Piqua. It was expected to produce 25,000 barrels of beer per year and employ 20-25 full-time employees.
Moller Brew Barn was founded in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015. It has four taproom locations in Dayton, Maria Stein, Monroe and Troy.
