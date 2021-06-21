dayton-daily-news logo
X

5 experts: Cybercriminals want your data and ransom money

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Cybersecurity: Five Things to Know

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | 29 minutes ago
By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

Strong cybersecurity defense is crucial for companies and organizations to keep interlopers out of their computer networks.

Here is what the experts say:

1. “They are constantly trying to evolve their tactics to make their cyberattacks more devastating and more elusive,” said Gordon Elder III, founder and owner of No Name IT of Dayton.

ExploreCompanies skimp on cybersecurity defense at their own peril

2. “If you’ve got a virus on that (home) computer and you hook it up to the network you’re going to disperse that virus onto the company’s network. That’s the biggest concern about using your own computer,” said Eric Brown, a managing partner at D9 Technologies in Englewood.

3. “We absolutely predict (third party attacks) will grow because they are easier. Why go after 500 entities separately when I can go to one, infiltrate their system and get access to 500 organizations’ information,” said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

4. “We’re right back to the arms race. The bad guys are going to be coming up with new tricks all the time,” said Dave Salisbury, director of the center for cybersecurity and data intelligence at the University of Dayton.

5. “Emails are such an open door for a lot of attackers. There’s actually a lot of thought that goes into how they write up the email that they send out,” said Kyle Jones, professor and chairman of the computer science and information technology department at Sinclair Community College. “An attacker might spend three or four months doing recon before they do the attack.”

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreFatalities in large truck crashes are up 48% since 2009
ExploreSee what jobs will have the most openings in Ohio
Explore‘I couldn’t find the balance.’ Impact of women leaving workforce will ripple through economy
ExploreSome employers offering $16 an hour for entry level work in Dayton region
ExploreTrucking industry wants to lower age to drive big rigs. Safety advocates call it risky

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top