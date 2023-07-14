New business park near Wright Brothers Airport to get first speculative industrial building

NorthPoint Development will begin development of a 264,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Miami Twp., Dayton Development Coalition confirmed Tuesday.

The building, which the coalition said “will catalyze future development” of business park First Flight Commerce Center and create more than 600 jobs there, received an Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) grant Monday.

“The demand for this type of development is high due to the void of Class A industrial space over 100,000 square feet in the Dayton region,” Matt Gaston, vice president of development for Missouri-based NorthPoint Development, said in a release. “For use of the space, NorthPoint Development will target industrial tenants in light manufacturing, automotive, food and packaging/distribution.”

This news outlet reported in March that the business park, First Flight Commerce Center, would create 1.7 million square feet of class A industrial space within the Dayton Metro area.

Located next to Wright Brothers Airport, the project will fill an inventory gap and provide businesses with the opportunity to expand or site entirely new operations in the Dayton region, the coalition said.

Construction of the first building will start this summer and wrap up sometime in late 2024, Miami Twp. officials previously said. It is planned to be one of six buildings to be built at First Flight Commerce Center.

A 287,000-square-foot building is planned to be constructed in 2024 and a 273,000-square-foot building in 2025. NorthPoint would then build a 273,000 square foot building in 2026, a 330,000-square-foot building in 2027 and a 359,000-square-foot building in 2028.

“This development will allow for the region to grow jobs and further diversify the economic base,” Julie Sullivan, DDC’s executive vice president of regional development, said in a release. “Overall, the project will provide space for companies to meet the growing demands for manufacturing, especially as we see additional reshoring activity across Ohio.”

The project is the result of the “strong working relationship” between the city of Dayton, Montgomery County, Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport, Miami Twp., Washington Twp., NorthPoint Development and itself, DDC said.

Miami Twp. Community Development Director Alex Carson said the business park will bring more than 600 jobs to the region and help transform the community.”

City of Dayton Director of Aviation Gil Turner said the goal and vision to develop surplus land around the airport has been a priority for many years. He said the new business park development aligns well with the city’s Airport Master Plan and will diversify and strengthen the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport.

The first phase of the development will cost approximately $27.4 million, with about $2.5 million being estimated for construction of an extension to Washington Church Road south past Austin Boulevard, NorthPoint officials said. That road will serve the first speculative building as well as future development on the remaining acres.

Additionally, improvements along Austin Boulevard, which has access from I-75, are planned to assist in traffic flow along the busy roadway, according to the township.

Explore Workforce tops Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce legislative agenda in 2023

JobsOhio approved the OSIP grant in support of the development.

OSIP offers grants and low-interest loans to support speculative site and building development projects with no identified end user. The primary goal of OSIP is to fill gaps in Ohio’s real estate inventory with real estate targeting near-term sector wins to ensure our state is more competitive for reactive site selection projects.

“As more businesses choose Ohio for new operations and expansions, it is essential to keep pace by creating additional inventory that is attractive for businesses to rapidly invest and create jobs,” J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO said in a release. “Assistance from the Ohio Site Inventory program helps the construction of this new spec building that will spark future development essential to fully building out the recently established First Flight Commerce Center.”