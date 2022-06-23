New downtown Miamisburg business offers nutritious beverages

Explore Miamisburg diner closes due to rise in cost of goods

Shakes cost $9.75 and tea bombs go for $8.75. A small shake is $7 and a small tea bomb is $6.

Fresh fruit smoothies come in several different flavors and cost $5.99 for a 16-ounce serving.

Boosters for any shake — available for a nominal fee — include Fiber, Probiotic, Fat Burner, Beauty Booster, Best Defense, Immuni-Tea and Extra Protein.

Alwan said he started making shakes and teas for himself as “a hobby” 10 years ago as a self-described “chubby dude” embarking on his own physical fitness journey. Starting to work out regularly, he used Herbalife products for about a year before becoming fully convinced of their efficacy.

Earning a degree in nutrition, Alwan initially intended to launch the business in Mason. He said he opted for the Miamisburg storefront because there’s “nothing like it” in the general area.

“People who live (in the Miamisburg area) can have it with out them driving 20 minutes to get a shake or a tea bomb,” he said.

Miamisburg Nutrition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.