Realty group planning rapid regional expansion after opening Washington Twp. location

“Having a Centerville/Washington Twp. location begins that process to bridge the gap between centers and better serve our buyers and sellers in the Dayton area.”

Peebles said NavX Realty’s new space at 387 Regency Drive is 1,000-square-feet, “which fits our model for opening small community offices.”

Peebles is a second generation realtor. He joined his father, Mike, in 2006 and became team lead for Peebles Group in 2014. He is an award-winning real estate entrepreneur.

NavX Realty launched in the Greater Dayton area in February 2020. It opened in Springboro in 2021, in West Chester Twp. in 2022 and in Troy in 2023.

“Trenton was a temporary office until we could find the correct location in Middletown,” Peebles said. “We’re actively looking for a new place in Middletown.”

Peebles also owns CoWo House, a boutique coworking space at 15 Commercial Way in Springboro.

NavX Realty’s growth model is to have between 25 and 50 agents operating out of any of its market centers, he said. The firm employs about 10 employees and nearly 100 agents.

“During 2024, our projected growth is 200 agents and over 10 market centers by the end of 2024,” Peebles said. “We’re currently working on market centers in Beavercreek, Huber Heights/Vandalia, Mason, and in the Cincinnati area south of the (Interstate) 275 loop. Our first out-of-state expansion will be announced in June.”

Ryan Davis is the market partner at the Washington Twp. market center.

“Ryan started his career on my team, and even though he spent a couple of years with another company, we’ve remained good friends,” Peebles said. “I have always appreciated his drive and work ethic. He is a great fit in the culture of NavX Realty.”

Davis grew up in real estate. Both of his parents are agents and own their own brokerage.