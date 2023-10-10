Sheetz faces continued opposition ahead of Centerville City Council decision on appeal

A decision on whether a 24/7 Sheetz convenience store and gas station will be allowed to be constructed is still two weeks away, and local community entities and residents turned out to tonight’s Centerville City Council meeting to voice their opposition to their project.

Centerville Planning Commission in August approved a major site plan to allow for construction of the 6,139-square-foot store on the 3.7 acre site, where an Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant has been in business for 42 years. That decision led retirement community Bethany Lutheran Village, Epiphany Lutheran Church and Centerville resident Regis Lekan to file separate appeals last month in an effort to stop it from being built.

All three appeals were combined into one appeal during Monday evening’s public hearing, which continued into early Tuesday morning.

Representatives from the church and retirement community, which have facilities across from the proposed Sheetz development, along with nearby Village South residents voiced their opposition to Sheetz during tonight’s city council meeting, explaining why they believe the project is inconsistent and incompatible with the use and character of surrounding properties.

Ann Baines, a 5-year resident of Bethany Village, said “gas stations were not part of the decision-making process,” when she and her husband chose it as their last home.

Baines, like numerous others Monday evening, said the addition of the proposed gas station would be “a mistake,” adversely affecting everything from traffic and crime to pollution.

She said she questioned the need for another new gas station nearby.

“UDF and Shell just down the street provides easy access for drivers and a Sheetz gas station will be built where the current Route 725-Ethan Allen does business (in Washington Twp.),” she said. “To count all the current gas stations in Centerville and the neighboring townships, you will need all your fingers and toes. There are 22 gas stations in Centerville and the surrounding areas, so when is enough enough? I believe we’re there.”

The Rev. Julie Reuning-Scherer, who serves as senior pastor of Epiphany Lutheran Church, said said the proposed development next door to the 1,500-member church, “will threaten our ability to continue these ministries.”

Besides traffic generated via the estimated thousands of vehicles per day the station would attract, the 24-hour nature of this business “invites accidents and harmful behavior”

“The proposed Sheetz development does not take into account the dangers of traffic for people in vehicles and on foot on neighboring properties or streets,” she said. “It does not take into account the things that make Epiphany’s grounds a place of connection to God and to other people. It furthermore does not fit the city’s commitment to education and public safety, but rather jeopardizes Epiphany’s ability to continue to be the valuable community partner that we have been in this area for the past 64 years.

“This is not the right place for this development and I urge you to deny Sheetz proposal.”

Reuning-Scherer then provided city council with an updated listing of a petition with more than 800 signatures.

Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said city council would consider comments made during Monday’s appeal and render its decision Oct. 23 during its next regularly scheduled meeting.