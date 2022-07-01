Soap company opens new business in Miamisburg

BreakingNews
Bonnie Skinner founder of Infinity Soap Company specializes in handcrafted bath and body products at 4 North Main St. in Miamisburg. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Thrive at Market Square, Miamisburg’s downtown business incubator, recently welcomed Infinity Soap Company at 4 N. Main St.

Miamisburg native Bonnie Skinner launched the business on Facebook in 2020 and grew it into an e-commerce business prior to its opening a brick-and-mortar location.

“I absolutely love the small-town charm of Miamisburg,” Skinner said.

Infinity Soap Company offers a variety of handcrafted bath and body products for the whole family, with a focus on providing better skincare for all skin types, Skinner said.

“I started making soap to help my own skin condition after finding no relief with traditional soaps and body washes for many years,” she said. “I love seeing customer’s faces light up when they are finally able to use soaps and body products they enjoy that are safe for their sensitive skin and omit the toxins and irritants they find in other popular products.

“They can truly enjoy self-care again, and that’s the most heartwarming experience to be part of.”

Miamisburg’s Thrive at Market Square program is intended to allow small businesses to get their footing and experience in a retail environment while connecting them with the small business community around them, Skinner said.

“My experience with the city, their community manager and other small business owners here has been amazing,” she said. “Everyone’s very welcoming and supportive, offering mentorship and guidance in all business aspects. It’s really an innovative and robust program.”

Skinner said the name of the business is a nod to the ever-changing, infinite changes that one’s skin goes through in a lifetime and the ability to use its products at any stage of life, with any skin type.

Skinner said that unlike other small business soapers, she puts thought into “every ingredient, every interaction, and every product to customize the self-care process for each and every customer in the safest and most ethical way possible.”

Infinity Soap Company humanizes local, small batch skincare,” she said .

The business offers a 15% discount to all veterans, active service members, EMS and fire and police, Skinner said.

