Winsupply acquires minority stake in a Dayton AI company

“This partnership is a significant step forward for our company and I am incredibly excited about the value this creates for the local companies, employees, and shareholders,” Winsupply President Jeff Dice said in a statement.

Winsupply, which is headquartered in Moraine, has more than 670 local companies and regional wholesalers across the U.S. and service companies for sourcing and business support. Mined XAI is headquartered in Dayton.

Winsupply said its purpose — to build entrepreneurs — is “a driving force” behind its investment in Mined XAI, which is known for transforming complex data into strategic insights.

The investment follows a three-year collaboration between the two companies.

Ryan Kramer, president and founder of Mined XAI, said the partnership is “a perfect cultural fit” as both companies share an entrepreneurial mindset with a strong focus on results.

“The trust we have cultivated over the past few years ensures we are aligned in our mission to develop XAI solutions that deliver significant value to Winsupply and the broader marketplace,” Kramer said.

Winsupply and Mined XAI are advancing their partnership to deliver Explainable AI (XAI) solutions for applications in supply chain, purchasing, distribution, and fleet management, Winsupply said in a release.

“This strengthened relationship positions Mined XAI to drive rapid growth while maintaining its commitment to deliver exceptional value to its customers,” the company said.

Robert DiTommaso, president of support services group at Winsupply, said this strategic investment “keeps Winsupply at the forefront of leveraging this transformative technology to support entrepreneurs in a business environment of growing complexity.”

“We have seen the impact of using AI in our operational processes and we anticipate this relationship will accelerate our overall business operations,” DiTomasso said.