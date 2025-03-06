Former NATO ambassador to speak to Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Monday

Weeks before NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly visits Dayton, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO is slated to speak to a Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce audience Monday.
Kay Bailey Hutchison will speak at the chamber’s annual meeting at the Dayton Convention Center Monday. She was a U.S. senator from Texas from 1993 to 2013 and served as the 24th U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization from August 2017 January 2021.
U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, is scheduled to introduce Hutchison.
The spring session of NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly is scheduled in Dayton May 23 to 26.
Downtown Dayton will become a “NATO village” security zone that only those with the right clearance and credentials will be able to access.
Access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27.
Hutchison’s visit comes at a time when relations between the 32 alliance members are strained over questions of defense spending and burden-sharing. President Donald Trump has urged NATO members to increase their spending on defense.
Hutchison also served as Texas state treasurer and as a member of the NASA Advisory Council.
In the Senate, she was elected to chair the Republican Policy Committee, the fourth-highest leadership position.
The annual meeting is a chamber event that has been sold out. The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and the program starts at 7:55 a.m.
With 2,200 members, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is among the 25 largest chambers in the nation.
