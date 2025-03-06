Breaking: New seafood, pho restaurant coming soon to Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek

Former NATO ambassador to speak to Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Monday

Former US Senator and the 24th U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison.

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Former US Senator and the 24th U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison.
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Weeks before NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly visits Dayton, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO is slated to speak to a Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce audience Monday.

Kay Bailey Hutchison will speak at the chamber’s annual meeting at the Dayton Convention Center Monday. She was a U.S. senator from Texas from 1993 to 2013 and served as the 24th U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization from August 2017 January 2021.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, is scheduled to introduce Hutchison.

The spring session of NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly is scheduled in Dayton May 23 to 26.

Downtown Dayton will become a “NATO village” security zone that only those with the right clearance and credentials will be able to access.

Access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27.

The perimeter of the NATO Village security zone is still being determined.

icon to expand image

Hutchison’s visit comes at a time when relations between the 32 alliance members are strained over questions of defense spending and burden-sharing. President Donald Trump has urged NATO members to increase their spending on defense.

Hutchison also served as Texas state treasurer and as a member of the NASA Advisory Council.

In the Senate, she was elected to chair the Republican Policy Committee, the fourth-highest leadership position.

The annual meeting is a chamber event that has been sold out. The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and the program starts at 7:55 a.m.

With 2,200 members, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is among the 25 largest chambers in the nation.

In Other News
1
CareSource plans acquisition of New York-based health plan provider
2
Area federal properties on DOGE list of terminated leases
3
Smales Pretzel Bakery to open new location at Dayton Arcade — and it...
4
New seafood, pho restaurant coming soon to Mall at Fairfield Commons in...
5
First Four tournament’s exposure, economic impact ‘very valuable’ for...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.