Former NATO ambassador to speak to Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Monday

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, is scheduled to introduce Hutchison.

The spring session of NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly is scheduled in Dayton May 23 to 26.

Downtown Dayton will become a “NATO village” security zone that only those with the right clearance and credentials will be able to access.

Access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27.

Hutchison’s visit comes at a time when relations between the 32 alliance members are strained over questions of defense spending and burden-sharing. President Donald Trump has urged NATO members to increase their spending on defense.

Hutchison also served as Texas state treasurer and as a member of the NASA Advisory Council.

In the Senate, she was elected to chair the Republican Policy Committee, the fourth-highest leadership position.

The annual meeting is a chamber event that has been sold out. The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and the program starts at 7:55 a.m.

With 2,200 members, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is among the 25 largest chambers in the nation.