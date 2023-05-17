Brain and spine medical practice to break ground for new Springboro facility

“We are always looking for opportunities to better serve our patients and improve the health of our communities,” said Mark Vorherr, Mayfield’s chief executive officer. “A significant number of our current patients come from the Dayton area, and the new office in Springboro will provide a location closer to where they live and work, along with access to the region’s best neurosurgical care.”

At about 16,000 square feet, the new office will be located with convenient access to Interstate 75 and Interstate 675, in the Ascent portion of the South Tech Business Park.

K4 Architecture and Design and DB Solutions are collaborating with Mayfield on design and construction.

Mayfield has served patients at an office in Cincinnati’s northern suburbs since the early 1990s. In 2022, Mayfield expanded the office at 9075 Centre Point Drive in West Chester to include a pain treatment suite, X-ray services and a larger space for physical therapy. Mayfield neurosurgeons and other providers serve a growing number of patients from the Dayton region. Mayfield is discussing collaborations with the Dayton area’s largest health systems.

Founded in 1937, Mayfield is a nationally known independent neurosurgery practice, with 20 neurosurgeons and five rehabilitation or interventional pain physicians. In 2022, Mayfield served more than 29,000 patients from 43 states.